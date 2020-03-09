Three Emory hospitals named top Georgia and US hospitals in Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2020

ATLANTA – Three Emory hospitals have been named as top Georgia and US hospitals in Newsweek’s list of World’s Best Hospitals 2020, which ranks more than 1,500 leading hospitals in 21 countries.

In Newsweek’s “Best Hospitals – USA” list, hospitals are ranked nationally and by state. In Best-in-State rankings, Emory University Hospital ranked 1st place, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked 2nd place and Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked 3rd placed in Georgia.

While nationally, Emory University Hospital ranked No. 22, Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital ranked No. 93 and Emory Johns Creek Hospital ranked No. 197.

Newsweek partnered with global data research company Statista Inc. to rank the leading hospitals in the 21 countries, based on three data sources: hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience and medical key performance indicators (KPIs).

Rankings are only comparable between hospitals in the same country. Hospitals had to have a capacity of at least 100 inpatient beds to be considered for the survey.