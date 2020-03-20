EmoryTogether Fund established to help students with financial hardships

The following message was sent to All Emory University students, faculty and staff on March 19.

Dear Emory Community,

Emory is here to support our students. As each day brings new challenges, we want to help students feel confident about maintaining their academic progress.

We also recognize a hard truth: Emory undergraduate, graduate and professional students of various income levels and backgrounds may incur financial hardships as a result of COVID-19.

In order to respond to these emerging needs and offer support to our students in crisis, Emory has established a $5 million EmoryTogether Fund which will be managed by Campus Life. More information about this new fund — and application guidelines — is anticipated to be released on Monday, March 23, 2020.

In addition, students may request the option of satisfactory/unsatisfactory grading in place of a letter grade for a course or courses taken during the Spring 2020 term. Faculty members may also request that a graded course be changed to satisfactory/unsatisfactory based on changes related to the move to remote learning.

Schools and colleges will review these requests and respond to them through school-based governance policies and committees, and additional information will be provided to you soon by your school. As always, we appreciate the flexibility and willingness to embrace these grading modifications that have been demonstrated by our faculty and students.

As we move forward together in adapting to new learning styles, know that Emory will continue to seek ways to best support our community.

Sincerely,

Jan Love, Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Christopher L. Augostini, Executive Vice President Business and Administration, Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan S. Lewin, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, Executive Director, Woodruff Health Sciences Center, President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board, Emory Healthcare