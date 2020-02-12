The new logo launched at the community event represents the first visual indication that St. Francis is now part of the Emory Healthcare/LifePoint joint venture.

Columbus, Ga.–The St. Francis Hospital team and leaders from Emory Healthcare, LifePoint Health and the Columbus community gathered today to celebrate St. Francis becoming the first hospital to join the recently-formed joint venture between Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health.

At the community event held at St. Francis’ hospital campus, leaders discussed what St. Francis’ ownership change means for the hospital and the people it serves. The first phase of new branding for the facility and its clinics was also unveiled, reflecting the new collaboration.

“We are delighted to bring together our staff, physicians and community leaders to talk about how St. Francis, Emory Healthcare and LifePoint are working together to advance health care delivery in Columbus,” says Philip Thayer, chair of the St. Francis Board of Directors. “Soon, everyone is going to start seeing the signs of our collaboration everywhere, along with the declaration that ‘today is full of possibilities.’ We believe that, together with Emory and LifePoint, we have endless new possibilities to expand access to high-quality care close to home here.”

St. Francis became part of the joint venture between Emory Healthcare and LifePoint Health in January. The formation of the joint venture marked the extension of a collaboration between Emory and St. Francis that dates back to 2003.

“Today’s special event highlights a new beginning for an already terrific relationship among St. Francis Hospital, LifePoint Health and Emory Healthcare, as we all work together to keep health care local, with expanded access for Columbus residents,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president, CEO and chairman of the board of Emory Healthcare. “St. Francis Hospital provides a deep dedication and commitment to the Columbus community and we are proud to now be a larger part of that mission.”

Through the joint venture, St. Francis, Emory Healthcare and LifePoint are working together to enhance access to, and delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care; improve the health of residents in the greater Columbus area; and strengthen the regional benefits of Emory’s health care expertise close to home. They are seeking to expand the health care services available in the region and are furthering St. Francis’ efforts to improve patient and provider experiences, enhance regional access to effective and efficient care, and establish new programs to support the health and wellbeing of people across its service area.

“We are honored to have been a part of the Columbus community since 2016 and excited to celebrate the next chapter of the hospital’s future,” says David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint Health. “St. Francis is evolving with support from Emory Healthcare and LifePoint, and the first phase of its new identity that we are unveiling today underscores our organizations’ shared dedication to expanding access to important health care services across this region. We look forward to continuing to demonstrate how, together, we are changing health care in Columbus for the better.”

The new logo launched at the community event features the St. Francis Hospital and Emory Healthcare names. It represents the first visual indication that St. Francis is now part of the Emory Healthcare/LifePoint joint venture. The logo will be featured in signs, billboards and advertisements locally and on posters and banners within St. Francis and its clinics. Additional brand changes will be unveiled in the coming months.

About St. Francis Hospital

St. Francis Hospital is a 376-bed facility that offers a full range of inpatient, outpatient and emergency room services and is the only area hospital offering open-heart surgery. With more than 2,800 employees, 300 physicians and the latest technology, we strive to help you regain and maintain your health. Our overriding goal is to provide you with the best possible care. For more information, visit www.mystfrancis.com.