Emory's Presidential Selection Committee announces executive search firm

This message was sent to the Emory community on Jan. 15, 2020, by Robert C. Goddard III, chair of the Emory University Board of Trustees.

Dear Emory Community:

Happy New Year!

Since my December 19 message to you, the Presidential Selection Committee has met twice and has finalized the engagement of an executive search firm. I am pleased to announce today that the committee selected Isaacson, Miller, a national firm founded by John Isaacson with almost 40 years of experience recruiting exceptional and diverse leaders for universities and other organizations that advance the public good. We have also engaged Ilene Nagel as an adviser to the search. We look forward to collaborating with Mr. Isaacson and his dedicated team and with Dr. Nagel.

The Presidential Selection Committee has continued to communicate closely with the leaders of Emory’s governing bodies to establish effective methods for broad and inclusive consultation with the Emory community. Over the next few weeks, the committee will finalize a schedule of engagement sessions to ensure the input of students, faculty, alumni, staff, Emory Healthcare professionals, deans, and executives. We anticipate the feedback in these meetings, along with that submitted to the committee via this form on the presidential search website or to the Presidential Selection Committee’s email address, will result in a presidential prospectus that will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval. This prospectus, or job description, will guide the work of the committee as it seeks and scrupulously considers candidates for the next president of Emory University. I invite you all to continue to send us your input.

I will continue to update the community in the coming months at major milestones in the work of the Presidential Selection Committee. Thank you for your support and encouragement.

Sincerely,

Robert C. Goddard III

Chair, Emory University Board of Trustees