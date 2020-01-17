WHO announces next decade’s urgent health challenges: Emory experts aim for solutions

The World Health Organization (WHO) released 13 urgent, global health challenges for the next decade, reflecting a deep concern that world leaders are failing to invest enough resources in core health priorities and systems.

Emory researchers and faculty members are committed to improving the health of individuals and communities at home and throughout the world. They bring extensive knowledge and thorough research in areas that affect people’s everyday health, as well as emerging threats.

Emory faculty working at the forefront of the WHO’s list of health challenges from 2020 to 2030 include the following:

1. Elevating health in the climate debate

Noah Scovronick, PhD, assistant professor, Rollins School of Public Health links between human health, climate change and climate policy

assistant professor, Rollins School of Public Health Stefanie Ebelt, ScD, associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health cardiovascular and respiratory effects of ambient air quality

associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health Yang Liu, PhD, associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health general impacts of climate change on human health remote and satellite sensing of climate change and air quality

2. Delivering health in conflict and crisis

Soroosh Behshad, MD, MPH , assistant professor, School of Medicine provided eye care for refugees in Jordan

assistant professor, School of Medicine Natalie Weil, MD, assistant professor, School of Medicine provided eye care for refugees in Jordan

3. Making health care fairer

Mohammed Ali, MBChB, MSc, MBA, associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health economic burden of diabetes

associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health Carol Hogue, PhD, MPH, emeritus professor, Rollins School of Public Health maternal and child health

4. Expanding access to medicines

Ken Thorpe, PhD, chair, Department of Health Policy and Management, Rollins School of Public Health

chair, Department of Health Policy and Management, Rollins School of Public Health David Howard, PhD, associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health

5. Stopping infectious diseases

HIV

TB

Henry Blumberg, MD, professor, School of Medicine

Ebola

Colleen Kraft, MD, associate professor, School of Medicine

associate professor, School of Medicine Aneesh Mehta, MD , associate professor, School of Medicine

, associate professor, School of Medicine Sharon Vanairsdale, MS, APRN, program director, Emory Serious Communicable Diseases Unit

Hepatitis C

STDs

Kimberly Workowski, MD, professor, School of Medicine

Measles

Flu

Polio

Walter Orenstein, MD, associate director, Emory Vaccine Center

6. Preparing for epidemics

Ruth Berkelman, MD, professor, Rollins School of Public Health, Center for Public Health Preparedness in Rollins

professor, Rollins School of Public Health, Center for Public Health Preparedness in Rollins Allison Chamberlain, PhD, research assistant professor, Rollins School of Public Health, Center for Public Health Preparedness in Rollins

Mosquito-Borne Virus Infections

Gonzalo Vazquez-Prokopec, PhD, associate professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences

associate professor, Department of Environmental Sciences, College of Arts and Sciences Matthew Collins, MD, assistant professor, School of Medicine

assistant professor, School of Medicine Stephanie Pouch, MD, assistant professor, School of Medicine

7. Protecting people from dangerous products

Diet-Related Diseases

Mary Beth Weber, PhD, MPH, assistant professor, Rollins School of Public Health

Vaping

8. Investing in the people who defend our health

9. Keeping adolescents safe

STDs

Kimberly Workowski, MD, professor, School of Medicine

Vaping

Mental Health

Justine Welsh, MD, assistant professor, School of Medicine

Substance Abuse

Janet Cummings, PhD, associate professor, Rollins School of Public Health

10. Earning public trust

Anti-vaccination

Walter Orenstein, MD, associate director, Emory Vaccine Center

associate director, Emory Vaccine Center Jeffrey Koplan, MD, MPH, vice president, Emory Global Health Institute

11. Harnessing new technologies

12. Protecting the medicines that protect us

Antibiotic Resistance

13. Keeping health care clean

Emory Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH)