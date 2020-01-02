Emory hospitals ring in 2020 with first New Year’s babies

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare rang in the new year with some special deliveries on the first day of 2020.

At Emory University Hospital Midtown, the first baby born on Jan. 1 arrived at 12:02 a.m. Baby boy Hayden weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces. He was not due until Jan. 18 but made an early arrival. Hayden’s parents, Ashley and Joe, say they were not expecting him this early in January.

“We were not fully prepared for his arrival, but it is a great way to kick off the new year, probably the best way,” says Ashley.

At Emory Johns Creek Hospital, the first baby was born at 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 1. The healthy baby boy weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces.

Mom Priti says, “We are very excited to welcome our baby boy and we are thankful for nurse Arlene and Dr. Sparks for all they’ve done.”

Happy birthday to all babies born on Jan. 1, 2020.