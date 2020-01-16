50 diverse Atlanta small businesses selected for support through Emory’s Start:ME program

Representatives from 50 promising small businesses in Atlanta are eager to begin their learning experience as part of the 2020 Start:ME Accelerator program. Photo courtesy of Start:ME.

Representatives from 50 promising small businesses in Atlanta came together in early January for the kick-off of the 2020 Start:ME Accelerator program, the Goizueta Business School’s free, intensive 14-session business training program for small business owners in East Lake, Clarkston and Southside Atlanta.

The businesses participating in the 2020 cohort were selected from more than 280 applicants and represent a broad spectrum of industries from baking to fitness to farming and beyond.

The Start:ME program works with talented entrepreneurs who live, work and/or provide valuable products and services to the Atlanta community. Start:ME connects those entrepreneurs to the business know-how, networks and capital needed to build and develop sustainable businesses.

“The Start:ME program supports a diverse set of business stages and industries right here in Atlanta – from fresh juices to baked goods, construction to clothing, education to eco-friendly manufacturing,” says Erika H. James, John H. Harland Dean of Emory’s Goizueta Business School. “It focuses on entrepreneurs whose promise and dedication will create both strong businesses and good job opportunities in their local communities. This program reflects the conviction of our namesake, Roberto C. Goizueta, that business should have a positive impact on society.”

The ventures selected for the 2020 cohort generate almost $1 million in combined annual revenues, account for 127 jobs and occupy nine brick-and-mortar locations.

The 2020 cohort includes the following businesses.

Clarkston Participants

Cakes by Semira (Semira Abdu): Custom cakes, cookies, bread and pastries made from scratch

(Semira Abdu): Custom cakes, cookies, bread and pastries made from scratch T&H Fashion Store (Tufah Ahmed): Store featuring women’s clothing and accessories

(Tufah Ahmed): Store featuring women’s clothing and accessories Imperial Insurance (Rovens Bazil): Insurance agency offering auto, fire and commercial coverage

Sugarholic Desserts (Teasha Chestnut): Alcohol infused desserts with innovative flavors

(Teasha Chestnut): Alcohol infused desserts with innovative flavors Othello Communications (Lanil Dennis): Video marketing strategies including drone marketing to businesses

NVRBEENSTANDARD (Micah Ford): Inspiring apparel for women and men

(Micah Ford): Inspiring apparel for women and men Harvey Wurie (Zainab Harvey): Immigration and bankruptcy law firm

(Zainab Harvey): Immigration and bankruptcy law firm Creole Vegan (Adele Ledet): Plant based meal options with a Cajun twist

(Adele Ledet): Plant based meal options with a Cajun twist Hala’s Halal Food (Hala Mustafa): Sudanese Arab style foods

STyler Visuals (Sonia Tyler): Sharing the stories of people, businesses and events with visual content

(Sonia Tyler): Sharing the stories of people, businesses and events with visual content Basil House (Saw Win): Asian fusion restaurant to open in the Clarkston area

(Saw Win): Asian fusion restaurant to open in the Clarkston area Famous Cafe & Company (Ishak Yusuf): Healthy and affordable refreshments accompanied by production/digital service oriented memberships

East Lake Participants

Lucent Educational Therapy (Erika Afeman): Educational plans for students included skills-based tutoring, behavioral plans and group study workshops

Vitality Mobile Massage (Sharita Davis): Mobile massage therapy

(Sharita Davis): Mobile massage therapy Native Live Beverage Co. (Larry Ferguson): Organic, alkaline and herb-infused juices teas and detox cleanses

(Larry Ferguson): Organic, alkaline and herb-infused juices teas and detox cleanses Test Taking Task (Harlecia Jenkins): Book/workbook on test taking strategies using academic concepts and examples

Skinkulture Essentials (India Little): Chemical peels and skin treatments for multicultural skin

Life Chef/ Betty Rose (Asata Reid): A healthy farm to table meal prep/delivery service

Write For You Business Services (Tanisha Smith): Personalized service crafting resumes, cover letters, complaint letters and other custom content

(Tanisha Smith): Personalized service crafting resumes, cover letters, complaint letters and other custom content Puncho’s (Brandon Williams): Loaded fries specializing in non-traditional poutine dishes

(Brandon Williams): Loaded fries specializing in non-traditional poutine dishes MamaWunderlust (Katecia Wilson): Affordable fitness programs promoting healthy lifestyles for single moms

South Atlanta Participants

Kaprius Farm (Charles Berry): A hydroponic farm selling locally grown, pesticide free lettuce, spinach and herbs

(Charles Berry): A hydroponic farm selling locally grown, pesticide free lettuce, spinach and herbs Tutu Maniac (DeAndrea Byrd): A kids birthday party company and boutique

(DeAndrea Byrd): A kids birthday party company and boutique Breezy Spot (Bryanna Carter-Martin): Italian ice made with all natural ingredients and organic fruit

(Bryanna Carter-Martin): Italian ice made with all natural ingredients and organic fruit Be Bold Coaching and Consulting (Tanisha Corporal): Community-based social enterprise specializing in transformative developmental support for individuals, organizations and communities

(Tanisha Corporal): Community-based social enterprise specializing in transformative developmental support for individuals, organizations and communities Next Level Freedom (Thomas Cotton): Training and supportive services to help people overcome barriers to obtain a family living wage in Atlanta

(Thomas Cotton): Training and supportive services to help people overcome barriers to obtain a family living wage in Atlanta The Good Day Box (Amber Hunter): Fresh meals in sustainable packaging for eating on the go

Beyond the Sky Catering Service (Sonya King): Mobile on-site catering

Styles by Aprillove (April Payne): Professional hair care, skincare and make-up services

(April Payne): Professional hair care, skincare and make-up services GreenTec (Guillermo Quezada): Construction products created with soil and recycled glass

Velvet Storm Coffee Company (Monique Thomas): A retail boutique coffee shop opening soon in Pittsburgh Yards

Support from community and corporate leaders

The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank, announced during the Jan. 11 kick-off that it has awarded $200,000 to support six Start:ME accelerator program cohorts over the next two years. The foundation makes significant investments in economic and community development, education and workforce readiness and financial wellness across the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and the Regions Foundation is proud to invest in the people and organizations that create a strong economic engine for a community’s success,” says Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation.

“Through the Start:ME program and the investment by the Regions Foundation, entrepreneurs and small-business owners in underserved areas are provided access to skills, insights, local experts and new opportunities for success,” Self notes. “The Regions Foundation’s investment will support long-term economic growth for Clarkston, East Lake, Southside Atlanta and the broader metro area.”

The Regions Foundation joins the SunTrust Foundation, PNC, Emory University and The Goizueta Foundation in providing financial support to Start:ME.

“PNC has proudly supported the Start:ME program for the past several years,” says Courtney I. Smith, senior vice president and market manager of community development banking at PNC. “Through our collaboration with Start:ME, PNC helps local entrepreneurs to start or expand small businesses in underserved communities in Atlanta. The program’s curriculum and networking opportunities provide invaluable resources to help drive successful business ownership. Start:ME is a powerful tool to assist entrepreneurs interested in moving their business to the next level.”

“The SunTrust Foundation is proud to recognize and support our local nonprofit partners that empower and strengthen the communities they serve,” says Stan Little, president of the SunTrust Foundation. Start:ME is making a meaningful impact with its programs to improve the financial well-being of the people who need it most.”

The Goizueta Business School’s Social Enterprise center developed and delivers Start:ME in partnership with East Lake Foundation (East Lake), Friends of Refugees (Clarkston), Focused Community Strategies (Southside) and Purpose Built Schools Atlanta (Southside).

All three communities offer peer-selected grant pools of $10,000 to help the most promising businesses start or scale. Since its inception in 2013, Start:ME has supported 208 local businesses accounting for more than 338 jobs.

Start:ME also engages more than 75 volunteer mentors with significant professional business and/or entrepreneurial experience to provide coaching support for entrepreneurs participating in the program.