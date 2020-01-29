Emory’s Sterk, Lewin among '100 most influential Georgians'

Emory University President Claire E. Sterk and Jon Lewin, president, CEO and chair of Emory Healthcare, have been named among Georgia Trend magazine’s “100 Most Influential Georgians.”

Emory University President Claire E. Sterk and Jon Lewin, president, CEO and chair of Emory Healthcare, have been named among the “100 Most Influential Georgians” for the second consecutive year by Georgia Trend. The magazine’s 2020 list honored visionary forces who have challenged, inspired and spearheaded efforts to bring about positive change in Georgia.

Georgia Trend noted that under Sterk’s leadership, Emory became the largest employer in metro Atlanta. The magazine also highlighted her focus on issues such as the opioid crisis, access to mental health and global child health.

Lewin was recognized for leading Emory Healthcare in the development of its new, environmentally friendly cancer care facility, Winship at Midtown, funded in part by a $400 million gift from the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation, the largest in Emory University’s history. The facility, which marked its official construction groundbreaking in November 2019, will be designed to put patients at the center of specialized care communities.

