National Academy of Inventors names Jonathan S. Lewin as fellow

Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, executive vice president of health affairs at Emory University, has been named a 2019 fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), the organization announced Dec. 3.

Election to NAI fellow status is a high professional distinction bestowed to academic inventors who have demonstrated a prolific spirit of innovation in creating or facilitating outstanding inventions that have made a tangible impact on quality of life, economic development and the welfare of society.

Lewin, who also serves as president and CEO of Emory Healthcare, is a professor of radiology and imaging sciences and professor of biomedical engineering in Emory University School of Medicine and professor of health policy and management in the Rollins School of Public Health.

Lewin has been a pioneer in interventional and intraoperative magnetic resonance (MR) imaging and has published more than 250 peer-reviewed scientific manuscripts, commentaries, and chapters on topics including the basic science and clinical aspects of interventional MR imaging, functional MR imaging, head and neck imaging, MR angiography, small animal imaging and the imaging of acute stroke.

Lewin is an inventor on more than 30 patents and has been PI or co-PI on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other federal and state grants with awards of more than $10 million. He is a fellow of the International Society for Magnetic Resonance in Medicine and the American College of Radiology, and has given more than 200 invited lectures on topics in magnetic resonance imaging, interventional radiology, neuroradiology and leadership in academic medicine. He has served on numerous national committees, editorial boards and grant review groups for foundations and the NIH. Additionally, Lewin served on the task force on minimally invasive cancer therapy for the National Cancer Institute.

The 2019 NAI fellow class represents 136 research universities and governmental and non-profit research institutes worldwide and collectively hold over 3,500 issued U.S. patents. Among the 2019 fellows are six recipients of the U.S. National Medal of Technology & Innovation or U.S. National Medal of Science and four Nobel Laureates, as well as other honors and distinctions. Their collective body of research covers a range of scientific disciplines including neurobehavioral sciences, horticulture, photonics and nanomedicine.

The NAI Fellows Induction Ceremony will take place on April 10, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of the Ninth Annual Meeting of the National Academy of Inventors. At the ceremony, fellows will be formally inducted by Laura A. Peter, deputy under secretary of commerce for intellectual property and deputy director at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and NAI President Paul R. Sanberg in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

To date, NAI fellows hold more than 41,500 issued U.S. patents, which have generated over 11,000 licensed technologies and companies, and created more than 36 million jobs. In addition, over $1.6 trillion in revenue has been generated based on NAI Fellow discoveries.

The complete list of NAI fellows is available on the NAI website.