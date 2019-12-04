The Goizueta Foundation makes $30 million gift to Emory's Goizueta Business School

The largest gift in the history of Emory’s business school will support investments in business and society, innovation, and global education, providing an even stronger foundation for Goizueta students in crucial areas of business education.

Expect “the Goizueta Effect” — the multiplier associated with teaching the tenets of virtuous business, sparking passion that ignites meaningful change, and using business as a catalyst for good in society — to be ever more powerful. The Goizueta Foundation has committed $30 million to Emory University’s Goizueta Business School — the largest gift in the school’s 100-year history.

The foundation was established by the business school’s namesake, Roberto C. Goizueta, who was one of the great business leaders of the 20th century, having led The Coca-Cola Company to unprecedented prosperity during his 16-year tenure.

The gift will support investments in three key areas reflecting his vision and legacy: establishing the Roberto C. Goizueta Global Classroom, the Roberto C. Goizueta Innovation Center and the Roberto C. Goizueta Institute for Business and Society. These investments will provide an even stronger foundation for Goizueta students in crucial areas of business education, giving them a greater competitive edge in the job market.

The gift will support such important additions and innovations as:

a virtual classroom;

the use of holograms to facilitate “pop-up” campuses at remote locations (with a focus on Goizueta’s Executive MBA and non-degree Executive Education programs);

virtual reality simulations for experiential learning;

enhancement and expansion of the business school’s highly successful entrepreneurship and innovation programs; and

further investment in programming focused on the impact of business on communities, and social responsibility.

“Roberto C. Goizueta believed that it is business’ responsibility to use its resources – its people, its finances and its influence – to do well in the world and to create a dignified quality of life for everyone,” says Erika H. James, dean of Goizueta Business School.

“Goizueta is dedicated to advancing that notion, and it is through that belief that we are changing the narrative on how people view business in the modern era,” James says. “This generous and transformational gift will allow us to make significant and sustainable investments in key areas of focus and of growth that will benefit our students, our community and our society.”

The gift is the largest given to the business school and continues the Goizueta Business School’s fundraising momentum during James’ tenure. In the last five years, the total number of alumni gifts has steadily increased and the total amount of all gifts over that time period now exceeds $70 million.

“Leveraging the support of The Goizueta Foundation and the strengths of the Goizueta Business School is the formula that allows philanthropy to be a catalyst for meaningful change. This gift will propel business education far beyond today’s classroom to redefine what it means for students in years to come and the ever-changing communities they will impact,” says Joshua R. Newton, senior vice president of advancement and alumni engagement at Emory.

“At The Goizueta Foundation, we believe that challenging organizations to think about education in innovative, strategic ways is part of the formula for creating life-changing opportunities for individuals and long-term benefits for the communities in which they live and serve,” says Olga Goizueta Rawls, board chair and CEO of The Goizueta Foundation. “The Goizueta Business School has long been at the forefront of creating those opportunities and benefits, and ensuring its graduates carry on that work. This gift encourages Goizueta to do even more to advance my father’s vision for the school.”

The Foundation gift is the capstone on the year Goizueta celebrated the 25th anniversary of its naming after Roberto C. Goizueta and the centennial of its founding.