McDaniels curated “Like a Purple Haze Across the Land: The Art of Benny Andrews,” an exhibit of 20 drawings by the artist.

Playwright and activist Pearl Cleage sits with panels from “Pearl Cleage: A Time for Reflection,” one of McDaniels’ traveling exhibits, which was displayed in 2015 at the Alliance Theatre.

Part of McDaniels’ role was connecting the community with Rose’s African American collections, and his outreach efforts were incredibly successful. With his engaging personality and endless ideas, McDaniels sought out campus and community partners for collaborations; involved students in exhibits and spoken word programs; and created traveling exhibits that were displayed around campus, across Atlanta and beyond.

“Pellom’s gift was that he always saw the possibility and the opportunity,” said Rose Library director Jennifer Gunter King. “His interest was in making the connections happen, making the collections meaningful, finding partners, exploring the possibilities, and really giving life to ideas.”

In 2016 he curated “Still Raising Hell: The Art, Activism, and Archives of Camille Billops and James V. Hatch.” The exhibit featured materials from Rose’s Billops-Hatch Archive, considered one of the premier collections of African American history in the visual and performing arts. Burkett first brought the collection to Emory and then introduced the couple to McDaniels, who hit it off with them immediately and oversaw additions to the archive.

“When I took him to meet Camille Billops and Jim Hatch, they became totally devoted to him,” Burkett said. “He had great imagination. When he did that magnificent exhibition, and Camille walked in, her mouth dropped. She was just overwhelmed and thrilled with what he had done.”

McDaniels greets U.S. Rep. John Lewis at the opening of the SCLC exhibition in 2013. McDaniels greets U.S. Rep. John Lewis at the opening of the SCLC exhibition in 2013.

The exhibition’s signature piece was McDaniels’ idea for the Butterfly Chapel, the “veneration of ancestors” open-air structure he created from photographic slides of the couple’s friends throughout the years. He enlisted his graduate student assistant, Clint Fluker, to create the origami butterflies, hung from the ceiling to represent the people who had passed away.

“Pellom was an artist. He was a creative at his heart,” said Navvab McDaniels. “He spent many hours at our home mocking up these exhibitions and building small models. He made prototypes for the origami butterflies that we had hanging from our dining room chandelier for a while because he was trying to decide what he wanted them to look like.”

With “Speak What Must Be Spoken,” a collaboration with Atlanta-area schools, he helped kick off the Emory Libraries traveling exhibit program in 2019 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Atlanta, with a second exhibit in 2020 at Drew Charter School. McDaniels led a team that included the Emory Libraries exhibitions team and Barbara Coble, education partnerships manager of Emory’s Graduation Generation. With this group assembled, McDaniels was able to ensure the integrity of the exhibit’s message as it was modified for a younger audience as well as assist the schools with curriculum integration.

McDaniels discusses the traveling exhibit “Speak What Must Be Spoken” at its debut in Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Atlanta in 2019. McDaniels discusses the traveling exhibit “Speak What Must Be Spoken” at its debut in Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Atlanta in 2019.

Adapted from “Still Raising Hell,” this well-received traveling exhibit consisted of Billops-Hatch archival materials selected and displayed in the school to inspire students to use their artistic voices to convey the need for social justice and to set and reach their own goals. The themes were incorporated into the schools’ curriculum so the students could learn about the artist-activists that Billops and Hatch documented over the span of four decades.

University Librarian Yolanda Cooper said the Billops-Hatch artist-as-activist perspective needed to be shared throughout a broad community.

“‘Speak What Must be Spoken’ was an innovative way to bring that perspective to students in the community,” Cooper said. “The work of a fantastic exhibition team, coupled with Pellom’s vision, brought outcomes that were nothing short of amazing. To see the variety of artistic projects by students inspired by these collections exceeded all my expectations. Pellom’s contributions to these creative endeavors was unparalleled, and we will keep that vision moving forward.”