From the library to the community

The setting of this one-act play is an African American barbershop, and three barbers – one much older and wiser than the others – exchange banter with their clients as they trim them up. All the actors are students at Drew Charter School, a public charter school in Atlanta, and in this original skit, they debate social issues in their community such as gun violence, police brutality and respect for women.

“They convinced me to let them do a little improv, against my better judgment, but it turned out well,” said Sterling Slaughter, STEAM and social justice teacher at Drew’s Junior/Senior Academy, prompting laughter in the audience. “The students are not only extremely talented, but they understand the issues that are happening in their neighborhoods and communities, and they want to say something about it.”

The students performed the play during opening night Jan. 22 for “Speak What Must Be Spoken,” a traveling exhibit for schools created by a team at Emory Libraries. The exhibit, which will be on display through May 1, is in its second run after its debut last year at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School.