CREATIVITY, COURAGE & COMPASSION

Emory Eye Center physicians are making a difference to Syrian refugees in Jordan.

When Emory Eye Center cornea specialist Soroosh Behshad kept seeing news stories and social media posts about the hardships and trials of Syrian refugees, particularly children, he knew he wanted to use his career as an ophthalmologist to effect a positive change not only in his own community, but internationally as well.

Since January 2017, he has traveled every few months to Jordan to provide surgical and clinical eye care for Syrian refugees living in refugee camps there.

Behshad collaborated with Emory Eye Center pediatric ophthalmologist Natalie Weil to establish a program to screen and treat pediatric amblyopia, known as “lazy eye,” in children there. Left untreated, the condition can lead to irreversible blindness.

When in Jordan, Behshad and Weil see hundreds of patients each day over a week-long period, treating a variety of eye problems, and perform 20 to 30 eye surgeries per day. Their biggest reward comes from seeing what a life-changing difference care can make for some patients.

“Many patients walk into the clinic dependent on their family members to help them navigate due to their poor vision," Behshad says. “The day after surgery they’re able to get around safely because their vision is restored. That, and the huge smiles on their faces when they learn we’ve traveled all the way from America to treat them, is priceless.”