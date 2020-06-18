The following message was sent to the Emory community June 18, 2020, by President Claire E. Sterk and President-elect Gregory L. Fenves.

We are pleased today’s Supreme Court ruling allows the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to continue.

DACA students and staff are valued members of our community and part of what makes Emory special. They have overcome barriers with resilience and courage, and we all can learn from their desire to create a better future for themselves and others.

We know there is still much uncertainty for DACA and undocumented students. For those in need of support, please contact Campus Life’s Office of Student Success Programs and Services for assistance, including mental and physical health services, referrals to legal advisors, and other resources to support student well-being.

While the Court’s decision is a positive step, immigration issues are far from resolved. Emory will continue its efforts to encourage Congress to pass bipartisan legislation to protect Dreamers. We remain committed and unwavering in our resolve and support for all members of our university.

Please remember the entire Emory community stands with you and for you.

Sincerely,

Claire E. Sterk, President

Gregory L. Fenves, President-elect

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DACA?

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was established in 2012 and allows individuals who entered the country as undocumented immigrants before the age of 16 to request deferred action from removal proceedings. Individuals must apply to the program, which is renewable for two-year periods.

The Supreme Court issued a ruling on June 18 that allows the DACA program to continue.

Does Emory admit undocumented students?

Emory admits undocumented students and all applicants are held to the same rigorous and selective admission standards based on academic record and the potential we see in them for long-term success.

Why does Emory admit undocumented students?

Emory welcomes all students regardless of race, gender, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or immigration status. We believe our community benefits from this intellectual and social diversity.

In keeping with our values to embrace students, faculty, and staff from diverse backgrounds, Emory accepts undocumented students for admission and financial aid. Emory follows all federal laws and policies and will continue to do so.

Is financial aid available for undocumented students?

Emory meets 100 percent of demonstrated need for every admitted domestic undergraduate student. Emory provides institutional, university financial aid to undergraduate undocumented students with demonstrated financial need. These are private funds and no state or federal resources are used.

How does Emory protect the privacy of students?

Emory adheres to all applicable state and federal laws regarding students’ privacy. We do not release confidential information without a subpoena or warrant.

