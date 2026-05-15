Emory School of Nursing to launch Master of Science in Health Care Analytics Program

By Lauren Powers May 15, 2026

Media Contact
Lauren Powers
Senior Director of Communications and Marketing
Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing Assistant Professor Telisa Spikes, PhD, RN, FAHA, has been named a Fellow of the American Heart Association (AHA). Election as a Fellow recognizes scientific and professional achievements, volunteer leadership, and service supporting AHA’s mission to improve cardiovascular health for all people. Spikes is a nationally recognized, early-career cardiovascular nurse scientist whose work examines how chronic stress and psychosocial factors contribute to accelerated aging and cardiovascular disease risk in African American women. She has received continuous NIH funding for this research, including an NIH/NINR F31 dissertation fellowship, a K23 career development award, and the Emory Woodruff Scholar Early Independence Investigator Award. Her work, published in leading journals such as the American Journal of Hypertension and the Journal of the American Heart Association, has also been featured in media outlets including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Yahoo News, and MSN. An active leader in the American Heart Association, Spikes serves on the AHA Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing Early Career Committee and AHA Council of Epidemiology and participates in the local Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses’ Association. She also co directs the Emory Women’s Heart Center annual conference, leads community based cardiovascular screening and education initiatives across Atlanta, serves as a peer reviewer for several respected academic journals, and mentors BSN, neuroscience, and nursing PhD students. Spikes joins a distinguished group of scientists, researchers, academicians, clinical scientists, clinicians, and public health administrators selected each spring for the fellowship. About the School of Nursing As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Ranked the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 8 DNP programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, the school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and non-degree programs. It brings together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and improve hea

Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing will launch a Master of Science in Health Care Analytics program with the inaugural cohort slated to start in Spring 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and associated computational sciences are fundamentally changing the health care landscape. Accompanying these changes are tremendous opportunities as well as profound ethical concerns and social impacts. To take advantage of these opportunities and address these challenges, a larger workforce is needed with the knowledge, skills and ability to effectively and efficiently analyze health care data.

The School of Nursing’s new interdisciplinary master’s program combines health care knowledge, data science, and advanced analytical techniques to improve health care delivery, patient outcomes, and organizational efficiency. This 30-credit degree program will be offered entirely in an asynchronous online format, with students starting in the Fall or Spring semester. For students enrolled full-time, the program can be completed in one year.

“The School of Nursing is thrilled to offer a program that meets a developing workforce need,” says T Rebmann, Associate Dean of Education. “A MS in Healthcare Analytics equips students with the knowledge and skills to transform complex data into meaningful solutions that improve patient care, healthcare operations, and decision-making. Graduates will be prepared for rapidly growing careers in hospitals, health systems, government agencies, consulting, biotechnology, insurance, and healthcare technology organizations.”

The Master of Science in Health Care Analytics program is designed for students with baccalaureate degrees from an accredited institute of higher education. Prior health care experience is preferred but not required. Prospective students can apply here. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

For more information about Emory’s Master of Science in Health Care Analytics program, click here.

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is a top nursing school committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 2 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge research, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being.

Tags

Recent News