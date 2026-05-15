Emory School of Nursing to launch Master of Science in Health Care Analytics Program

Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing will launch a Master of Science in Health Care Analytics program with the inaugural cohort slated to start in Spring 2027.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and associated computational sciences are fundamentally changing the health care landscape. Accompanying these changes are tremendous opportunities as well as profound ethical concerns and social impacts. To take advantage of these opportunities and address these challenges, a larger workforce is needed with the knowledge, skills and ability to effectively and efficiently analyze health care data.

The School of Nursing’s new interdisciplinary master’s program combines health care knowledge, data science, and advanced analytical techniques to improve health care delivery, patient outcomes, and organizational efficiency. This 30-credit degree program will be offered entirely in an asynchronous online format, with students starting in the Fall or Spring semester. For students enrolled full-time, the program can be completed in one year.

“The School of Nursing is thrilled to offer a program that meets a developing workforce need,” says T Rebmann, Associate Dean of Education. “A MS in Healthcare Analytics equips students with the knowledge and skills to transform complex data into meaningful solutions that improve patient care, healthcare operations, and decision-making. Graduates will be prepared for rapidly growing careers in hospitals, health systems, government agencies, consulting, biotechnology, insurance, and healthcare technology organizations.”

The Master of Science in Health Care Analytics program is designed for students with baccalaureate degrees from an accredited institute of higher education. Prior health care experience is preferred but not required. Prospective students can apply here. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

For more information about Emory’s Master of Science in Health Care Analytics program, click here.

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is a top nursing school committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 2 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge research, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being.