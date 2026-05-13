Emory Nursing’s Chung tapped for National Academy of Medicine emerging leaders program

May 13, 2026

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Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing Assistant Professor Telisa Spikes, PhD, RN, FAHA, has been named a Fellow of the American Heart Association (AHA). Election as a Fellow recognizes scientific and professional achievements, volunteer leadership, and service supporting AHA’s mission to improve cardiovascular health for all people. Spikes is a nationally recognized, early-career cardiovascular nurse scientist whose work examines how chronic stress and psychosocial factors contribute to accelerated aging and cardiovascular disease risk in African American women. She has received continuous NIH funding for this research, including an NIH/NINR F31 dissertation fellowship, a K23 career development award, and the Emory Woodruff Scholar Early Independence Investigator Award. Her work, published in leading journals such as the American Journal of Hypertension and the Journal of the American Heart Association, has also been featured in media outlets including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Yahoo News, and MSN. An active leader in the American Heart Association, Spikes serves on the AHA Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing Early Career Committee and AHA Council of Epidemiology and participates in the local Preventive Cardiovascular Nurses’ Association. She also co directs the Emory Women’s Heart Center annual conference, leads community based cardiovascular screening and education initiatives across Atlanta, serves as a peer reviewer for several respected academic journals, and mentors BSN, neuroscience, and nursing PhD students. Spikes joins a distinguished group of scientists, researchers, academicians, clinical scientists, clinicians, and public health administrators selected each spring for the fellowship. About the School of Nursing As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Ranked the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 8 DNP programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, the school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and non-degree programs. It brings together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and improve hea

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) has named Jane Chung, PhD, RN, FGSA, associate professor at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, to its newest class of Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine.

Chung is one of 10 early- to mid-career professionals from various disciplines selected for NAM’s Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine program, which provides a platform for collaboration with NAM to advance science, address challenges in health and medicine, and spark transformative change to improve health.      

Chung’s research program uses community-embedded sensing and AI-driven analytic systems to monitor and improve the well-being of older adults. Her latest projects include HomePal, an NIH-funded project that develops AI algorithms using in-home sensors and smart speakers to track speech, sleep and movement to detect loneliness and support health in older adults living alone. Another project, Voice2Manage, investigates whether an interactive, voice-assisted system can help low-income older adults with cognitive impairment manage daily health tasks such as taking medications.

Her work has led to numerous recognitions, including the National Academy of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Grand Challenge Catalyst Award and the Southern Nursing Research Society’s Mid-Career Researcher Award. She is also a fellow of the Gerontological Society of America, the Betty Irene Moore Fellowship for Nurse Leaders and Innovators, and the NIH-funded Latino Aging Research Resource Center.

Chung and her fellow NAM scholars will engage in a variety of activities throughout the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine over a three-year term. Activities include meetings in Washington, D.C., with NAM leadership and members; planning an annual forum; participating in National Academies convening activities; publishing NAM Perspectives; and attending the NAM’s annual meeting each October.  
 
“Congratulations to this remarkable new class of Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine,” said NAM President Victor J. Dzau. “At a time of rapid change across science and health, their breadth of perspectives and willingness to work across disciplines will be essential to driving progress, strengthening systems, and improving health and well-being for people and communities everywhere.”  

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is a top nursing school committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 2 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge research, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being.

About the National Academy of Medicine

The National Academy of Medicine, established in 1970 as the Institute of Medicine, is an independent organization of eminent professionals from diverse fields including health and medicine; the natural, social, and behavioral sciences; and beyond. It serves alongside the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering as an adviser to the nation and the international community.  Through its domestic and global initiatives, the NAM works to address critical issues in health, medicine, and related policy and inspire positive action across sectors. The NAM collaborates closely with its peer academies and other divisions within the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine

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