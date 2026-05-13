Emory Nursing’s Chung tapped for National Academy of Medicine emerging leaders program

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) has named Jane Chung, PhD, RN, FGSA, associate professor at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, to its newest class of Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine.

Chung is one of 10 early- to mid-career professionals from various disciplines selected for NAM’s Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine program, which provides a platform for collaboration with NAM to advance science, address challenges in health and medicine, and spark transformative change to improve health.

Chung’s research program uses community-embedded sensing and AI-driven analytic systems to monitor and improve the well-being of older adults. Her latest projects include HomePal, an NIH-funded project that develops AI algorithms using in-home sensors and smart speakers to track speech, sleep and movement to detect loneliness and support health in older adults living alone. Another project, Voice2Manage, investigates whether an interactive, voice-assisted system can help low-income older adults with cognitive impairment manage daily health tasks such as taking medications.

Her work has led to numerous recognitions, including the National Academy of Medicine’s Healthy Longevity Grand Challenge Catalyst Award and the Southern Nursing Research Society’s Mid-Career Researcher Award. She is also a fellow of the Gerontological Society of America, the Betty Irene Moore Fellowship for Nurse Leaders and Innovators, and the NIH-funded Latino Aging Research Resource Center.

Chung and her fellow NAM scholars will engage in a variety of activities throughout the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine over a three-year term. Activities include meetings in Washington, D.C., with NAM leadership and members; planning an annual forum; participating in National Academies convening activities; publishing NAM Perspectives; and attending the NAM’s annual meeting each October.



“Congratulations to this remarkable new class of Emerging Leaders in Health and Medicine,” said NAM President Victor J. Dzau. “At a time of rapid change across science and health, their breadth of perspectives and willingness to work across disciplines will be essential to driving progress, strengthening systems, and improving health and well-being for people and communities everywhere.”

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

The Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing is a top nursing school committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 2 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral, and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge research, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being.

About the National Academy of Medicine

The National Academy of Medicine, established in 1970 as the Institute of Medicine, is an independent organization of eminent professionals from diverse fields including health and medicine; the natural, social, and behavioral sciences; and beyond. It serves alongside the National Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering as an adviser to the nation and the international community. Through its domestic and global initiatives, the NAM works to address critical issues in health, medicine, and related policy and inspire positive action across sectors. The NAM collaborates closely with its peer academies and other divisions within the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.