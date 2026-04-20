Lisa Muirhead appointed to National Academies committee examining veterans’ health

Lisa Muirhead, DNP, APRN‑BC, ANP, FAANP, FAAN, interim dean of the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, has been appointed to a National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) committee conducting a major epidemiologic study on the health of Veterans who served at Fort McClellan between 1979 and its closure in 1999.

The committee will lead a comprehensive assessment of the health status of Veterans who served at the Anniston, Ala., U.S. Army post, including a national survey evaluating current health conditions and potential environmental exposures encountered during military service. The group will also complete a retrospective, records-based mortality analysis of Veterans who served during the same timeframe.

“The work of this committee depends on the service and expertise of its members,” says Elizabeth A. Eide, executive director of NASEM’s Center for Health, People and Places. “Dr. Muirhead’s participation will greatly strengthen the committee’s efforts.”

A nationally recognized leader in nursing practice, education and policy, Muirhead has served as an advisor to federal agencies, professional organizations, and public health bodies, shaping health policy and clinical standards across the country. In addition to her service at the School of Nursing as a professor, senior associate dean, and now interim dean, she has more than 25 years of experience as a registered nurse and advanced practice nurse, working to advance health equity and enhance Veterans’ health care.





About the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) is a nonprofit institution comprised of three honorific societies – the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Engineering, and the National Academy of Medicine – that provides independent analysis and advice to the government and public to help solve complex problems and inform policy.





About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is a top nursing school committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Home to the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 2 DNP programs nationwide, the school has been recognized as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education by the National League of Nursing. The school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge research, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact the world’s health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.