Emory’s Simpson named to the 2026 Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame

The Georgia Nurses Foundation has announced that Roy L. Simpson, DNP, RN, DPNAP, FAAN, FACMI, professor and assistant dean for data science education at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, has been selected for induction into the 2026 Georgia Nursing Hall of Fame.

The annual honor recognizes nurses who have elevated the profession throughout the state and made enduring contributions to nursing practice, education, research, and community well-being.

Simpson is internationally recognized for his leadership in nursing informatics, data standards, AI, and the integration of technology to improve patient safety. He established clinical informatics as a specialty now recognized by the American Nurses Association, and he co-authored the scope and standards for nursing informatics certification, helping to define this critical field for generations of nurses.

Simpson has authored more than 600 publications, three books, and numerous patents, chapters and presentations. His work has earned national accolades, including the National Library of Medicine’s Nurse Informatics Award, Sigma Theta Tau International’s Virginia K. Saba Award, and the American Academy of Nursing’s President’s Award — a career highlight recognizing transformational leadership in the profession. He has been active in the American Medical Informatics Association and American College of Medical Informatics for more than four decades.

A pioneering male graduate of Grady Memorial School of Nursing in Atlanta, Simpson has also been a driving force in advancing men in nursing through his work in clinical practice, corporate multi-hospital senior executive roles, and academic leadership.

At the Emory School of Nursing, Simpson serves as co-director of the Center for Data Science, where he advances big-data research centered on electronic health record quality and safety and helps lead nurse-driven AI models and data-driven health care innovations. He instructs doctoral students in nursing and health informatics and mentors doctoral and postdoctoral scholars. He holds previous academic appointments and awards from Georgia State University, Rutgers University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of South Carolina, the University of Kansas, Vanderbilt University, New York University, and Excelsior College.

Simpson has provided board leadership to the Georgia Nurses Association, the Georgia Nurses Foundation, the American Nurses Association, the New York Academy of Medicine, and numerous other leading professional organizations and health care companies. He established the Roy L. Simpson Scholarship at Excelsior College (formerly the University of New York Regents Program), which supports the next generation of nursing leaders in their educational pursuits.

Simpson is among 10 nurses selected for the 2026 Georgia Nurses Hall of Fame cohort. The honorees also include Emory nursing PhD alumna Michelle A. Nelson, PhD, MBA, APRN, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP, FADLN, associate professor and director of graduate programs at the Clayton State University School of Nursing.

The cohort will be inducted during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 26, in Atlanta.





