Read: Emory’s biggest stories

The Emory News Center draws readers from around the world. Take a look back at some of the most-read stories published during the last 10 years (we’ve taken out COVID-19 stories to end the year without further focusing on the pandemic). Instead, read about President Obama’s early letters, Harper Lee’s iconic Atticus Finch, Emory’s Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Jericho Brown, and one possible reason we love cats. Or check out the biggest stories of 2022.