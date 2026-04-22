20 WAYS EMORY IS BUILDING A GREENER FUTURE

Sustainability has been a top priority for Emory since 2005 — before some of the students who now call campus “home” were even born.

Twenty years ago, sustainability made its debut as a priority in the university’s 2005 strategic plan, spurring the creation of the Office of Sustainability Initiatives (OSI). Initiatives such as the Emory Farmers Market, Educational Gardens, rooftop solar panels, the WaterHub, and the Oxford College Organic Farm started as a dream from that office and are now staples of life at Emory.

Since 2010, carbon emissions have been reduced by 32%, despite a growing campus and student population.

Emory also boasts the first LEED-certified building in the Southeast, thanks to the 2002 construction of Whitehead Biomedical Research Building.

Sustainable and local food accounts for more than 40% of the food served in Emory’s dining halls, through both on-campus efforts and Atlanta-area partnerships.

Ciannat Howett served as the founding director of OSI, helping create these projects. Fast forward 20 years, and Howett is still running the sustainability initiative at Emory, though her title has changed to associate vice president of resilience, sustainability and economic inclusion.

“It’s so validating that all of these sustainability projects and practices now feel like a part of Emory, so much so that current students can’t even imagine our campus without them,” Howett says. “We had a collective dream of how we wanted to create a more sustainable campus and community, and our office has been working with others to implement that vision ever since.

“It’s gratifying to know that these sustainability projects and practices are important parts of life at Emory. The most meaningful work we do is to build a community with others who share a desire to create a model of sustainability and manifest our written vision to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of life at Emory, from the operating room to the classroom.”

What’s next for sustainability at Emory? The office will continue to pursue commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and single-use plastics. OSI will also launch a climate action plan implementation committee to begin its work this year.

“It’s really exciting to see what we’ve been able to accomplish over the past 20 years,” Howett says. “I see many more things we could be doing, too, and that keeps me energized.”

But it can’t be done alone, she emphasizes.

“Everything about sustainability at Emory has been collaborative,” she says. “So many offices deserve credit for our progress. Our colleagues in building and residential services who sweep floors are part of the indoor air quality effort required for LEED certification, and those colleagues who empty the recycling bins are helping us divert landfill waste.

“Our architects and engineers are designing sustainable buildings and systems that reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions,” she says.

“Faculty incorporate sustainability into the curriculum and their research, and Emory students are the driving force for change, who keep our momentum going and always hold us accountable.

“Everyone who is at Emory has the opportunity to contribute. It truly is a collective effort and a collective journey.”