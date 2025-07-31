Tell me more about what the whole Tony Awards rollercoaster was like.

Belflower: It was magical, but it’s also, like, I’m in a ballroom at, like, 11 a.m. in full glam — and I am never in full glam — eating a salad. And then I look over and there’s [Broadway stars] Sutton Foster and Idina Menzel.

So, it was so fun! And so exhausting! And I got to see so many friends I came up with. Taylor Trensch, he was an actor who was nominated this year in the Featured Actor in a Musical category. He was my roommate when I lived here when I was 23. And then Andrew Durand, who was nominated in the Leading Actor in a Musical category, lived a block away from us at that time and was in our friend group. And Cole Escola [who won a Tony for Best Actor], I’ve known since I was 23. So, it’s like, my heroes and my friends; the people I came up with.

Getting to share that experience with [the cast and crew of “John Proctor”], we call ourselves “The Coven,” was so meaningful; I’ll never forget it.

What of this experience will you bring back to your students?

Belflower: I feel strongly about letting them know that Broadway wasn’t the goal with this play. It wasn’t that I sat down and said, “I’m going to write something that’s going to be commercially viable and be produced on Broadway.”

This is, like, my dream production of this play. I’m so proud of it. But when I first started writing it, I didn’t have an agent. I was writing it for college students, and I thought that was going to be the play’s life, and that was going to be a great life.

I’m not wanting to downplay the enormity of this whole moment, because it is enormous. But there are other things that I will hopefully do in my career that will mean just as much, if not more, that won’t be this sparkly. The point has to be the art.

Fans queue up outside the stage door for autographs and photos after a performance of the play, which routinely sells out. Photo by Michaelah Reynolds.

Earlier this year, you hosted a group of Emory theater students to come see “John Proctor” and you met with them afterwards. You also hosted students earlier in the semester, to watch rehearsals. Why is bringing your students into the Broadway environment important to you?

Belflower: I had two theater students come to observe rehearsals, and I asked them, “What did you learn this week? What were the surprises?” And they were surprised that it just felt like a normal rehearsal process.

And I remember, when I was in college as a theater major, it was still kind of inconceivable to me, how theater happens out in the world. It was like, “Oh, we make our plays at our school,” but theater in the “real world” felt like it must happen in, like, a hallowed hall that’s totally different from how we rehearsed.

And that honestly kind of still surprised me. I’ve been working professionally, but I did have some anticipatory anxiety around being on Broadway. But then we started doing it and I thought, “Oh yeah, I know how to be in rehearsal.”

And so, I wanted to let them see that the things you’re building at Emory are the things that you will continue to use in the world.

How does that translate to how you teach?

Belflower I’ll have them read one of my plays and talk through the journey of the play and rewrites I’ve made, and who I knew at the theater, and who advocated for me.

[As an undergraduate], I don’t think I had anybody who was working at this level who was letting me in on the process. In grad school, I did, and that was so amazing, and I’m so grateful. But then I thought, “Oh, man, if I had had that when I was 22 instead of 29, then maybe I could have figured out some things earlier.”

I was just so in awe of New York and [gestures grandly] “Theater!” when I was their age, and there’s so much good theater in so many places, so I want to open that door to them, and I want them to feel like they can be a part of it.

Following her final lead performance, Sadie Sink leans in for a hug from Belflower. Photo by Michaelah Reynolds.

You spent most of your time in New York during this sabbatical. What do you look forward to about being back in Atlanta?

Belflower: So, being in New York in Tony season has been just crazy and magical, but teaching — I love it, and it’s a useful tether. Jericho Brown, [Pulitzer Prize-winning interim director of the Emory Creative Writing Program] put it really well. In talking about doing talks and events, he said, “Okay, this is fun, but after a while, it feels like you’re eating dessert for every meal.” That’s exactly how it feels.

And Atlanta is a quieter pace. I really value that. I love the South. There are cicadas! Lightning bugs. And it's green!

Director Danya Taymor and Belflower at the first rehearsal for "John Proctor is the Villain." Photo by Jenny Anderson.

Speaking of eating your vegetables instead of only dessert, have you had a chance in recent months to sit down to write?

Belflower: I am working on this story about rural Appalachian women and art that’s kind of loosely inspired by my Great Aunt Betty and her daughter, Doris. I’ve also been working on a play that’s kind of a love story that’s also about the opioid epidemic in the South and disappearing small-town businesses.

The musician Lorde, onstage with Belflower following a performance of "John Proctor." Photo by Michaelah Reynolds.

What are you looking forward to this fall?

Belflower: I get to co-teach a class with my colleague, Caitlin Hargraves [assistant teaching professor and artistic director of Theater Emory], who’s one of my dear friends.

We have this class (“Creating New Works: Adaptation”) on devised theater, which is collaboratively made theater where we build the whole thing collectively from the ground up. It’s really fun. Our goal is, eventually, to maybe build something with the class to take to a fringe festival or something.

So, I’m looking forward to being back. Everybody’s been so lovely and so, so supportive. I have been at Emory for almost as long as I’ve been writing this play. Like, I started writing it in 2018 and I started at Emory in 2019, and so many people, from students to colleagues, have come to see the play, so just feeling that community and that lineage has been very, very special.

Cover images by: Amanda Qubty, Michaelah Reynolds, and Kimberly Belflower