EMORY PROFESSOR AND POET JERICHO BROWN WINS MACARTHUR FOUNDATION ‘GENIUS GRANT’

POETRY AS A PLATFORM

“The Tradition,” Brown’s third collection, also won the Paterson Poetry Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle. His second book, “The New Testament” (2014), won the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award. “Please” (2008), his first book, won the American Book Award.

His work has also earned a Whiting Writers Award and fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study at Harvard and the National Endowment for the Arts.

The MacArthur selection committee praised Brown’s creation of the duplex, his original poetic form which fuses the formats of the sonnet, the ghazal and the “ironic holler of the American blues.”

“The circular repetition lends itself to shifts between dissonant voices or images,” the selection committee explains. “[F]or example, in one duplex the speaker’s train of thought moves from a first love, to his abusive father, to his grieving mother. In other variations on the sonnet form, shifting perspectives bring the reader face-to-face with violence inflicted on Black lives.”

For Brown, poetry has always been a means for interpreting the past, understanding the present and impacting the future — and the prestige he has earned for his poetry brings a heightened sense of responsibility.

Navigating challenging times, on campuses and around the world, requires a continuous commitment to teaching and learning, Brown believes. “It is never too late for education. We are changed by what we learn and what we know, and those changes make us greater people,” he notes. “Even if we have to discover things on our own, even if we have to learn by making mistakes, I think it is better to learn than not to.”

“Student protests should not be a surprise to us. We can support student protests in ways that are productive and we can teach what needs to be taught during protests. I think we know by our own mission and ethics how to properly support our students even when we disagree with them, even if we perceive their thinking as somehow going astray,” he says.

“I believe it is incumbent upon faculty who have senior positions, or faculty who are fortunate enough to receive awards like the MacArthur genius grant, to be confident enough in their position to reflect honestly about what is going on in the world and at our own universities,” he says. “As I thought about receiving this award and what it would mean, I thought that more than anything it could be a platform. Of course, I should understand my role at a university shifts and expands if the institution is not taking steps to wholly ensure faculty governance and student-centered response.”

Having worked in universities since 2002, “I have a lot of investment in what happens to them, in what ways they change, and in which directions they turn,” he reflects. “I am particularly interested in what universities do and what those actions really mean for their missions.”

An Emory professor since 2012, Brown takes seriously his role in attracting students to the university and helping create a campus where they can thrive.

“When we say ‘Welcome to Emory,’ that’s who we really are. Like every university, we want to be welcoming,” he says. “Any time we move away from that spirit, we have to pay attention to how and why we are moving away from that spirit. We have to remain focused on who we want to be. We want to be able to stand up and honestly say to other people that we have a place to be proud of.”