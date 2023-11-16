At Emory University’s 42nd annual Carter Town Hall, actor and producer Yara Shahidi kept it real with students, from advancing voting rights to harnessing self-compassion during college.

“Life really informed my academia, and I don’t think I would have been as good of a scholar, as good of a community member, had I not made space for the things that brought me joy, made space for the concerts and the community moments,” she said.

At the Nov. 6 event, Shahidi encouraged students to open their worldview, give themselves grace and — crucially — dig into community.

Launched in 1982 when former U.S. President Jimmy Carter became an Emory University Distinguished Professor, the Carter Town Hall seeks to inspire students. From the beginning, Carter promised that students could ask anything without his seeing questions ahead of time and that he would answer every question. For nearly four decades, he kept that promise, responding to questions about everything from how we can build a more equitable government to his favorite room in the White House.

With Carter’s retirement from public life, Emory has continued this tradition by bringing in new perspectives to challenge, strengthen and inspire students’ own ideas and beliefs. In 2021, former United Nations ambassador and civil rights leader Andrew Young encouraged students to reach across the political aisle. Last year, soccer star and activist Megan Rapinoe urged attendees to use their voices to advance the greater good.

While Shahidi was unable to speak about her acting and producing career due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes that were happening at the time, this year’s conversation was anything but stilted.

Shahidi is an award-winning actor as well as a producer, activist and scholar. Best known for her work on “Black-ish” and the spin-off series “Grown-ish,” she was also named one of “The 30 Most Influential Teens of 2016” by Time, was a 2019 Glamour “Woman of the Year,” was named to Forbes’ “30 under 30” and more.

She has also worked with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, founded “We Vote Next” to shine a light on Gen Z and inclusion in the political process, and is a global ambassador for Cartier and Dior beauty.

She graduated from Harvard University last year with a bachelor of arts degree in social studies and African American studies, with a concentration in Black political thought under a neocolonial landscape.