Emory’s Student Flourishing Initiative Reimagines the Student Experience  

Make good grades. Join a dozen clubs. Get into a top university. Land a high-paying job. Live happily ever after.

For many college students, their journeys thus far have been paved with gold stars and trophies, always chasing the next great achievement. Then, halfway through college or in many cases after graduation, they realize that there is no syllabus for how to live a fulfilling life. Finding purpose and being the best version of oneself is an intentional undertaking that unfolds daily.

As a part of Emory’s new Student Flourishing initiative, students will be given opportunities inside and outside of the classroom to reflect on who they want to be and how they want to use their intellect to make a positive impact on society.

“Investing in student flourishing at Emory is about preparing students for a lifetime of fulfillment, integrity, creativity and service,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “We want our students to be able to answer two key questions for themselves: ‘What do I want to be?’ and ‘Who do I want to be?’ The former means using your Emory education to discover a career and post-graduate pursuits you are passionate about. The second question is even more important because it focuses on the values, sense of purpose, meaning and inspiration that lead to a life well lived. We want our graduates to not only achieve ambitiously, but to thrive while doing so.”

“To get into a place like Emory, students are asked to stand out amongst their peers through their achievements,” says Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs.

“It’s natural that once students get to college, they continue to follow the same ‘recipe’ of proving they are smart and know how to get A’s. We want students to learn, to rise to challenges and to learn new skills. However, at Emory, we also want our students to build a muscle for reflection, to understand the real purpose and opportunity of college — to define their own path and lay the foundation for a meaningful life. The promise of the Student Flourishing initiative is that we’re intentionally nurturing the whole human being, recognizing that skills, intellect, ethics, values and purpose need to be woven together for life to be fulfilling,” notes Bellamkonda.

Student Flourishing is one of the three pillars of the 2O36 campaign, and the initiative focuses on four interconnected dimensions of the student experience:

ACADEMIC EXPERIENCE: Innovative teaching and expanded access to all Emory has to offer PROFESSIONAL PATHWAYS: Holistic career exploration and professional development PURPOSE AND MEANING: Creating opportunities to reflect on questions of ethics, purpose and meaning through the Emory Purpose Project COMMUNITY AND WELL-BEING: Integrated support for health and wellness, with a culture that builds community and belonging

VIDEO: What Is Student Flourishing at Emory?

These four dimensions touch every part of the student journey, from undergraduate education to Campus Life. Over the past year, teams of faculty, staff and administrators across Emory have begun the work of re-envisioning and transforming how students experience their education. From major initiatives such as the Pathways Center, Emory Purpose Project and Undergraduate Council to a range of pilot programs, courses and improvements, new ideas are starting to roll out across the Atlanta and Oxford campuses as the Student Flourishing initiative takes root.

“Emory is one of the rare schools that is focusing on how to incorporate teaching about flourishing and teaching for flourishing on campus,” says Ira Bedzow, senior fellow at the center for the study of law and religion. Bedzow co-leads the Purpose Project, a cross-school Student Flourishing team focused on developing opportunities for reflective practice.

“Emory is unique because it envisions flourishing education to encompass more than just formal classroom instruction,” Bedzow continues. “The initiative is being embedded in all aspects of the student experience to ensure that such a transformational education can happen.”