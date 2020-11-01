The many months of racial protest and social unrest in America—sparked by the unjust killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other Black men, women, and children—have been fueled by both righteous anger and resolute hope. Some of Emory’s top Black leaders, in their own words, shed light on how we as a society and as a university community can move toward a future where equity and justice burn brightly and systemic racism has been extinguished.
Please click their photos or the links on their names to read their stories.
Carol Henderson, Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion: Read "Education is a Social Justice Issue, Too"
Carol Henderson, Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion: Read "Education is a Social Justice Issue, Too"
Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute: Read "Advice for the Newly 'Woke'"
Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute: Read "Advice for the Newly 'Woke'"
Robert Michael Franklin Jr., James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership, Candler School of Theology: Read "A New Call for Moral Leadership"
Robert Michael Franklin Jr., James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership, Candler School of Theology: Read "A New Call for Moral Leadership"
LaNita Gregory Campbell, Director of the Office for Racial and Cultural Engagement (RACE): Read "Taking Advantage of a Trending Moment"
LaNita Gregory Campbell, Director of the Office for Racial and Cultural Engagement (RACE): Read "Taking Advantage of a Trending Moment"
Jericho Brown, Winship Distinguished Research Professor in Creative Writing: Read "A Poem: 'Bullet Points'"
Jericho Brown, Winship Distinguished Research Professor in Creative Writing: Read "A Poem: 'Bullet Points'"
Pearl K. Dowe, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies: Read "What I Know/What I Hope"
Pearl K. Dowe, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies: Read "What I Know/What I Hope"
