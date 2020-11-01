Title page for Voices for Equity and Justice Black Leaders at Emory Speak Out About This Pivotal Moment

The many months of racial protest and social unrest in America—sparked by the unjust killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and other Black men, women, and children—have been fueled by both righteous anger and resolute hope. Some of Emory’s top Black leaders, in their own words, shed light on how we as a society and as a university community can move toward a future where equity and justice burn brightly and systemic racism has been extinguished.

Please click their photos or the links on their names to read their stories.

portrait of Carlton Mackey 05T

Carlton Mackey 05T, Director of the Emory Ethics & the Arts Program: Read "The Art of Resistance"

Carlton Mackey 05T, Director of the Emory Ethics & the Arts Program: Read "The Art of Resistance"

Portrait of Carol Henderson standing

Carol Henderson, Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion: Read "Education is a Social Justice Issue, Too"

Carol Henderson, Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion: Read "Education is a Social Justice Issue, Too"

Portrait of Fred Smith

Fred Smith Jr., Associate Professor of Law: Read "Building Up, Not Tearing Down"

Fred Smith Jr., Associate Professor of Law: Read "Building Up, Not Tearing Down"

Portrait of Andra Gillespie

Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute: Read "Advice for the Newly 'Woke'"

Andra Gillespie, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the James Weldon Johnson Institute: Read "Advice for the Newly 'Woke'"

portrait of Amon Pierson 22C

Amon Pierson 22C, President of the Black Student Alliance: Read "A Student's Perspective"

Amon Pierson 22C, President of the Black Student Alliance: Read "A Student's Perspective"

Tiphanie Yanique portrait

Tiphanie Yanique, Associate Professor of English and Creative Writing: Read "Good Neighbors"

Tiphanie Yanique, Associate Professor of English and Creative Writing: Read "Good Neighbors"

Seated portrait of Dr. Robert Franklin

Robert Michael Franklin Jr., James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership, Candler School of Theology: Read "A New Call for Moral Leadership"

Robert Michael Franklin Jr., James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership, Candler School of Theology: Read "A New Call for Moral Leadership"

Portrait of LaNita Gregory Campbell

LaNita Gregory Campbell, Director of the Office for Racial and Cultural Engagement (RACE): Read "Taking Advantage of a Trending Moment"

LaNita Gregory Campbell, Director of the Office for Racial and Cultural Engagement (RACE): Read "Taking Advantage of a Trending Moment"

Portrait of Jericho Brown

Jericho Brown, Winship Distinguished Research Professor in Creative Writing: Read "A Poem: 'Bullet Points'"

Jericho Brown, Winship Distinguished Research Professor in Creative Writing: Read "A Poem: 'Bullet Points'"

Portrait of Pearl Dowe

Pearl K. Dowe, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies: Read "What I Know/What I Hope"

Pearl K. Dowe, Asa Griggs Candler Professor of Political Science and African American Studies: Read "What I Know/What I Hope"

