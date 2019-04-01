For billions of people across the world, daily life may have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the best of humanity — its compassion, its ingenuity, its optimism — continues to shine through. Hope is winning out over fear.

Undaunted and resilient, families and friends are still celebrating birthdays and weddings, even if by videoconference. Parents haven’t stopped marveling at their children’s milestones and dreaming about their bright futures.

Students finishing their senior year of high school while sheltering at home remain as eager as ever about college and their march toward independence and adulthood. And on Wednesday evening, March 25, 5,925 of these students joined Emory College and Oxford College as the final admitted students for Emory University’s Class of 2024.

“Each year, the students who apply to join Emory’s newest class impress us all with their motivation, talent and compassion,” says Emory President Claire E. Sterk. “This year, even during these most unsettled of times, we are thrilled to admit the newest members of our academic community — students who exhibit the fierce intellectual curiosity and strong commitment to meaningful change that we need now more than ever. I’m thrilled that they are seeking to begin their journey here at Emory.”

This year the university received 28,517 applications for admission. Emory College offered 4,142 students admission in Regular Decision, a 16.6% admit rate. Oxford College admitted 3,531 students in Regular Decision, a 23.8% admit rate.

Admitted students represent some of the most academically talented students in the world, students who have chosen a rigorous pathway for themselves in high school. Additionally, many admitted students offer a depth of passion or interest that exemplifies Emory’s student body — curious students who are interested and engaged in the world around them. Together, these students will make up the incoming first-year class at the university.

“The students who we are inviting to join us in fall 2020 are distinguished not only by their strong academic record, but also by their curious minds and compassionate hearts,” says Jan Love, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “They have demonstrated their determination to help others and improve their schools, their communities and the world. We are excited to support and encourage them as they begin their college experience and beyond.”

As leaders inside and outside of the classroom, these students are expected to become engaged members of the vibrant Emory community.