Emory first became connected to the Jane Goodall Institute in 2008 when Gillespie, a disease ecologist, joined the faculty.

Like Lonsdorf, Gillespie treasured his one-on-one time with Goodall.

"She was mischievous. She was funny," Gillespie says. "At the same time, she was extremely introverted. I think that's one reason why we had a special relationship. I'm also an introvert, but I push myself to talk to people about the importance of primate conservation. That's something we shared, trying to explain our science simply enough to not only help people understand it, but also rally them to support needed change."

He says his favorite memories with Goodall involve "spending time with her at Gombe, away from the crowds, embedded in nature."

Gillespie also recalls a 2016 conference in Chicago that both he and Goodall attended.

"She asked me to sneak her out, to give her a break from the crowds," Gillespie says. "Anyone who knew Jane knew that she enjoyed an occasional whiskey, and as an Illinois native, I knew where to take her to get one."

Jane Goodall and Thomas Gillespie in Chicago in 2016. Jane Goodall and Thomas Gillespie in Chicago in 2016.

When they were alone, Gillespie asked her where she got the stamina to maintain such a demanding speaking schedule.

"She explained that she ate a really regimented diet of vegetarian Indian food," he says. "And, of course, a bit of whiskey was part of the regimen. She was just laser focused on working nonstop to do good as long as possible."

Lonsdorf and wildlife ecologist Dominic Travis initiated the chimpanzee health-monitoring project in 2004 when infectious diseases threatened the decline of the Gombe chimpanzee population, which today numbers around 100 individuals. Gillespie joined the project in 2006 and, together, the researchers developed a "One Health" approach to protect the people, domesticated animals and wildlife of the ecosystem.

Many people live on the edges of the national park where they rely on subsistence agriculture. That tempts primates and other wildlife to "crop raid" farms while livestock and pets sometimes stray into the protected forests of the park.

It's an ideal setup for germs to jump across species.

"When pathogens spread to chimpanzees it's a major conservation issue," Gillespie says. "And it's a global public health issue when pathogens spread from animals to people."

As an Emory graduate student in the Gillespie lab, Michele Parsons, shown above with staff at Gombe, did research showing how parasites were circulating among humans, domesticated animals and wildlife in the ecosystem. As an Emory graduate student in the Gillespie lab, Michele Parsons, shown above with staff at Gombe, did research showing how parasites were circulating among humans, domesticated animals and wildlife in the ecosystem.

The "One Health" approach proved eye opening, both for the scientists and area residents. "For one project, we asked people where their dogs went at night," Gillespie says. "People assumed that their animals stayed close to home. But when we put GPS tracking collars on them, we got a different answer."

That work — led by Michele Parsons, then an Emory graduate student in Gillespie's lab — showed how domesticated animals could introduce pathogens to the chimpanzees at Gombe. Simultaneous examination of human and chimpanzee overlap uncovered transmission from people to chimpanzees of Cryptosporidium. This parasite causes persistent diarrhea and coughing in both people and primates and can lead to severe, life-threatening illness in immunocompromised individuals.

Watch a CNN interview with Thomas Gillespie on his work and friendship with Jane Goodall.

Chimpanzees are an endangered species, like all great apes. No one understood the importance of helping our closest relatives to survive better than Goodall.

"Jane was open to new ideas," Gillespie says, explaining that she became a champion of "One Health" when she saw the evidence for its importance. She used her reputation to advocate for the approach in talks across the African continent as well as at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Goodall's efforts helped "One Health" gain traction to protect great apes in their native habitats and to protect biodiversity globally.

"At Gombe we developed a 'One Health' platform that's become a model for the world," Gillespie says.

Thomas Gillespie in the field at Gombe during the COVID-19 pandemic with Jessica Deere, his former student who is now on the faculty of Emory's Department of Environmental Sciences. As our closest relatives, chimpanzees are susceptible to many of the same diseases as humans, including COVID infection. Thomas Gillespie in the field at Gombe during the COVID-19 pandemic with Jessica Deere, his former student who is now on the faculty of Emory's Department of Environmental Sciences. As our closest relatives, chimpanzees are susceptible to many of the same diseases as humans, including COVID infection.

Jessica Deere, an Emory graduate who is now an Emory visiting assistant teaching professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences, helped train local scientists at Gombe to perform onsite analyses of biological samples.

Deere became fascinated by chimpanzees while growing up in a small town in Missouri.

"My mom took me to visit the Saint Louis Zoo when I was around 8 and I just fell in love with them," she says. "I started begging her for a chimpanzee as a pet. To my mom's credit, she didn't just shut me down. Instead, she said, 'Well, why don't you do some research about that first?'"

Deere fired up the family's dial-up computer and found the Jane Goodall Institute. She soon realized it would not be humane to keep a chimpanzee for a pet.

"I became a huge Jane Goodall fan," Deere says. "I started reading her books for children, put up a poster of her in my bedroom and began learning her life story."

Deere read that Goodall considered her mother her most important influence. She always encouraged Goodall's curiosity and love for animals and never laughed at her dreams.

When Deere entered Emory as an undergraduate in 2009, she thought she might study business and work for a non-profit related to wildlife conservation. Her sophomore year, however, she took a class on disease ecology and primates taught by Gillespie.

"I realized I could connect my love of chimpanzees with my newfound love of science," she says.

Deere spent spring break that year driving to Houston with her mother to hear Goodall speak. She waited in line for Goodall to sign copies of two dogeared books from her childhood: "My Life with the Chimpanzees" and "In the Shadow of Man."

Jessica Deere in the Gombe lab with Dismas Mwacha, veterinarian and project manager at Gombe, and Priscilla Shao, laboratory technician. Jessica Deere in the Gombe lab with Dismas Mwacha, veterinarian and project manager at Gombe, and Priscilla Shao, laboratory technician.

"I was starstruck. I was excited," Deere recalls of her first meeting with Goodall. "I was a college student figuring out what I wanted to to with my life."

She went on to get a master's in environmental health at Emory's Rollins School of Public Health and a PhD from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine. She returned to Emory as a postdoctoral associate in Gillespie's lab. Her assignment, beginning in late 2021: Spend seven months living at Gombe to help expand the capacity of its lab to analyze biological samples on site.

"Gombe is very remote, you can only access it by boat, and it's off the electrical grid," Deere explains. To do analyses, reagents in cold storage must be brought in and stored in freezers and used in bio-safety cabinets, kept running through the field site's solar power system and backup generator.

Deere established a relationship with a biotech company in Tanzania. She helped develop effective supply chain logistics between the company and the lab. She also helped train the local lab technicians.

"They're regularly testing for 10 different pathogens right now," Deere says. "Infectious disease is one of the leading causes of death for chimpanzees and understanding how these diseases are transmitted guides prevention. It's also important for the health of the people living near the park."