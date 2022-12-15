Learning from our Closest Relatives

Do you remember your first encounters with chimpanzees at Gombe?

Vividly. My first day in the forest I encountered Fifi playing airplane with her daughter, Flirt. Jane had written about Flo playing airplane with her daughter, Fifi, laying on her back and holding the little one up with her legs. And now Fifi was grown up and playing in the same way with her daughter.

I sat down on the grass and was totally gobsmacked. It just resonated so strongly how much like us they are.

Fifi looked over at me and held my eye, as if to say, “You’re new here. Who are you?”

That knocked the breath out of me, to share this long look with a wild animal.

Watch a video of Fifi interacting with her children.

Another impactful memory from my first summer at Gombe was encountering a female named Gremlin and her newborn twins, Golden and Glitter. They were the cutest stinking things I’d even seen.

Chimpanzee twins are extremely rare and don’t usually survive in the wild. Typically, one is bigger and thrives while the other one does not. Not only did these twins both make it, they’re both mothers now. I’ve known them that long. I can watch these chimpanzees I knew as babies mother their own babies. So the Gremlin family is very special to me.

Gremlin with her twins Golden and Glitter. (Photo by Science Museum of Minnesota) Gremlin with her twins Golden and Glitter. (Photo by Science Museum of Minnesota)

What fascinates you about the mother-child bond in chimpanzees?

Chimpanzees have a promiscuous mating system and fathers are not involved in child-rearing. Chimpanzees are the ultimate single moms. They continue to bear children throughout their lives and some of the Gombe chimpanzees are in their 50s.

Juvenile chimpanzees wean at about five years. They are still socially dependent and stay with their moms for another five years after that. Only wild primates, humans, some of the whales and dolphins, and elephants have a prolonged period of postweaning dependence for juveniles.

Jane Goodall wrote in her books about the relationships between mothers and infants and how differing mothering styles seem to grow different kinds of kids with differing outcomes. As co-director of the Gombe Mother-Infant Project, one focus of my research is understanding how baby chimpanzees grow up and how mothering may help or hinder that.

Chimpanzee mothers and juveniles are interesting in their own right, but it’s also interesting to think about what they can teach us about our ancestry. Another focus of my research is understanding the interplay of development and health in nonhuman primate behavior as a model for the evolution of human childhood.

Has studying the behavior of chimpanzee mothers and their children changed how you behave with your own children?

It’s definitely had an impact. I have two children, ages 17 and 13. I was very influenced by Gremlin and Fifi as examples of good moms to emulate. And Patty as not such a good mom.

Patty was kind of distant with her offspring; not very patient or attentive.

Gremlin is our oldest mom, at age 52, and very patient and attentive.

And Fifi gave her kids a lot of room to roam, but she noticed when they got into real trouble and rushed to intervene. She struck a balance between letting her kids learn on their own and assisting them when they really needed it.

I’m not always as patient as I’d like but I aspire to be more like Fifi as a mom.