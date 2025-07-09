Dupri is inspired by his interns’ youth and energetic approach to music. He can relate: He started young, too, leaving organized education in sixth grade to tour as a band roadie with his father. He was homeschooled on the highway.

“I’ve always seen things from a young perspective,” Dupri says. He started So So Def in 1991, at age 19, and signed his first artist that same year: the hip-hop duo Kris Kross. He said it was important for him to find his voice as a young person, “and I want the interns to do the same.”

He also wants to use his decades of industry knowledge to guide them.

“I don’t think there are currently a lot of people in the industry like Jermaine Dupri, who really care about the next generation and about the history of hip-hop and nurturing our careers,” says Roth, a business major from New York City.

David Qiu, who graduated from Emory's Goizueta Business School in May, enjoyed soaking up advice from Dupri. David Qiu, who graduated from Emory's Goizueta Business School in May, enjoyed soaking up advice from Dupri.

Occasionally, Dupri allows the interns to observe and discuss his creative process. They ask whatever questions come to mind, whether about the minutiae of sound mixing or the industry as a whole.

“It’s a great time to have these conversations,” Dupri says. “This internship is about learning and getting them to a space where they eventually know how to make moves in the industry.”

At So So Def, run-ins with hip-hop royalty are an everyday affair.

“You never know who you’re going to see,” Roth says. He sat in on a recording session with Dupri and Killer Mike one day, then met members of Dem Franchize Boyz another.

To facilitate connections outside the studio, Dupri took students backstage at State Farm Arena for the Millennium Tour, a concert featuring major hip-hop acts Trey Songz, Omarion and Bow Wow. Perez says it was his favorite moment of the internship, and the group shared many of their green room experiences on social media.

Qiu shared his original rap “I GO TO EMORY,” inspired in part by the internship, with Ferguson and Perez in the studio. Qiu shared his original rap “I GO TO EMORY,” inspired in part by the internship, with Ferguson and Perez in the studio.

The central corridor that runs through So So Def is lined with framed vinyl records — albums Dupri produced that went gold or platinum. Perez, a political science major from Florida interested in entertainment law, eyes the records as he walks down the hall for another day at work: Usher, Destiny's Child, Ludacris.

The studio contains shelves of records that Dupri, or “JD” to the students, peruses when in search of musical inspiration.

“Whenever JD is creating a song, he’ll pull one of these records and play it to see if he can find a sample,” Ferguson says.

The interns’ main project for the semester was to create a magazine, titled — what else? — “Young Perspective.” Its pages include music reviews, a section exploring Atlanta cultural hotspots for food and fashion, and a list of the most exciting events and concerts around town.

Ferguson peruses the extensive library of albums in the studio. Ferguson peruses the extensive library of albums in the studio.

“It’s been a great teambuilding opportunity, and we have a good group,” Roth says of working with the other interns. “It’s been a real experience. This is a workplace environment, as opposed to a classroom environment. My biggest takeaway is: Know your stuff.

“JD will grill me on hip-hop history,” Roth adds, “and he once had me redo a video album review almost 10 times. I learned about being professional, and how you want to set the best standards for yourself.”

Ferguson agrees: “We’ve been learning to work quicker and produce output. He’s a results-driven person. No talk, just do.”

The magazine’s eclectic structure is representative of Dupri’s general counsel to the interns: Be omnivorous.

Qiu, from the Bay Area of California, says Dupri encouraged them to learn as many facets of the industry as possible and to “always be listening to new songs and new albums.”

As he explored his own taste and voice, Qiu was inspired to write an Emory-themed rap, which he recorded at a studio on campus. At So So Def, he played the song for Perez and Ferguson. Soon, the group was up and dancing to his words.