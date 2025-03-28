Blues. Gospel. Rock and roll. These genres share a common origin in the sacred music of the American Southeast and its diasporas from 1850-1925.

Southern sacred music and the genres it gave rise to are still influencing music around the world. Researching, teaching and publishing sacred songbooks from this era is the work of the Sounding Spirit Collaborative, a project of Emory Center for Digital Scholarship (ECDS). The collaborative has digitized 1,250 songbooks in an online library, where anyone can perform searches or browse through them virtually, page by page.

Using digital tools and an army of volunteers, the collaborative is now creating an even more granular, searchable index for the thousands of songs found in those books. A National Endowment for the Humanities grant is funding the Sounding Spirit Hymnody Index.

To celebrate this work, the collaborative is bringing together scholars and singers from around the country for an inaugural Sounding Spirit Singing School, Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5. Drawing inspiration from the American tradition of community gatherings that teach singing, the singing school will include sessions geared for scholars and group singing opportunities that are free and open to the public. The campus events are sponsored by Hightower Speaker Funds, the Goldwasser Fund, ECDS, Emory's Pitts Theology Library and Department of Music.

Sounding Spirit is made up of ECDS; the University of North Carolina Press; Pitts Theology Library; Emory's Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library and six other library archives across the country.

Metro Atlanta, Georgia and Alabama are major centers for sacred music today, notes Jesse P. Karlsberg, ECDS senior digital scholarship strategist, Sounding Spirit editor-in-chief and associated faculty member of the Department of Music.

“The singing school is an opportunity to connect with the people who care about this music,” Karlsberg says. “It’s also a chance to share the sacred music resources of Pitts Theology Library, which has the best collection of these materials in the world outside of the Library of Congress.”