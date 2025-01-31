MLK Scholars reflect on 55-year legacy of service to Emory and the world

Jade Rutland remembers eagerly awaiting news in 1996 of whether she’d be awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship to attend Emory. For her, there was no greater honor.

She had spent the previous summer at an Emory program for high schoolers and found herself “fan-girling” over the MLK Scholars on campus. A year later, seated at the kitchen table with her family, she prepared to open the envelope that held the answer to her future. Her mom had bought a cake with a personalized message to soften the blow in case Rutland received bad news.

The cake’s message: “You’re number one in my book.”

Condolences weren’t necessary, however; Rutland got the scholarship.

“It meant a lot to me,” she says. “It meant a lot to my family.”

Jade Rutland says there was no greater honor than receiving Emory's MLK Scholarship. Now she passes her experience on to the next generation, here speaking with current MLK Scholars at a retreat. (Photo by Tom Smarch) Jade Rutland says there was no greater honor than receiving Emory's MLK Scholarship. Now she passes her experience on to the next generation, here speaking with current MLK Scholars at a retreat. (Photo by Tom Smarch)

Since its origin in 1970, the MLK Scholarship has played a significant role in Emory’s history and is now part of the Woodruff Scholars program. Applications are open to students from the metro Atlanta area.

The MLK Scholarship prioritizes service-minded students and is rooted in the practice of King’s ideals, says Carol Henderson, vice provost for diversity and inclusion, chief diversity officer and adviser to the president. She also notes it has a long line of recipients, from the early 1970s to this year’s cohort, who have shaped Emory and impacted the world beyond.

“King’s life embodied service, leadership and a resolute compassion for the common good,” Henderson says. “That our scholars are drawn from the area he called home continues that legacy. Emory’s mission ‘to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in service to humanity’ links the transformative power of education to service. In service to our city. In service to our state. In service to our global community.”

Amy Lebo, director of the Woodruff Scholars program, says the unifying force among MLK Scholars is their dedication to serving humanity. She describes recipients as “other-oriented and creative leaders who are willing and able to make connections across differences.”

“They are engaged in their communities and willing to be uncomfortable and stretch themselves in unscripted places,” she adds. “Those are all values that relate to the history of MLK and the history of Woodruff.”