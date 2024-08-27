Meet Emory's Class of 2028

Saying “yes” to the right opportunity can change your life — which was certainly the case for the 1,884 students who are making Emory their new home this fall. Selected from a pool of 34,914 applicants, the Class of 2028 began move-in as early as Monday, Aug. 19, to prepare for classes starting Wednesday, Aug. 28.

“The Emory Class of 2028 is an extraordinary group of talented and ambitious students,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “Their accomplishments have led them to this point and now they are ready to fulfill their potential. I look forward to seeing these incredible students flourish at Emory.”

These students “are not only academically gifted, but they deeply care,” says John Latting, associate vice provost for enrollment and dean of admission. “These are students who want to become an expert in something to make the world a better place.”

Latting explains how well-rounded the new class is, particularly in academic motivation, community impact — in their hometowns and what they’ll bring to Emory — and creative energy.

“I’ve seen the raw ingredients that have gone into this class and I think it’s going to be really special,” Latting says.

Kelley Lips, assistant vice provost and dean of Oxford College enrollment, notes, “At Oxford, we are proud to welcome a new class chosen from the largest applicant pool in our history, representing a diverse array of academic excellence and life experiences. These students have demonstrated a deep commitment to learning and a passion for making a meaningful impact. We are excited to see how their unique perspectives will enhance our academic community and the broader Emory University experience.”

Incoming student Eric Zhang from Dublin, Ohio, exemplifies that distinctive blend of interests. Planning to study music and applied mathematics and statistics, Zhang has been performing since he was just five years old and has conducted a student ensemble, written original music and participated in local orchestras.

He was drawn to mathematics a little later in life, discovering a fondness for statistics during his senior year of high school. “When I was taking AP statistics, my teacher showed us how stats could be used as a superpower,” he says. “I’m double majoring in statistics to not only provide a practical balance to my musical pursuits, but also because it’s a field that’s so applicable and useful to many things in life.”

At Emory, Zhang looks forward to connecting with the Asian Student Organization, other musicians and possibly the theater community. In fact, it’s his dream to combine music, performing arts, advocacy and volunteering to make the world a better place.

“I hope to be able to use my skills as a performer and a musician to make positive changes,” he says. “I want to draw upon the empathy and kindness that I’ve learned through my experiences in high school and expand upon them with new ones at Emory.”