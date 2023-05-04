Emory University Commencement will fill the heart of campus May 8, when graduates of each of the university’s nine schools come together on the Quad for the official conferral of degrees and to hear from keynote speaker Anthony Ray Hinton.

Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the university-wide ceremony is a ticketed event for the Class of 2023 and their guests. The event will also be livestreamed.

Author of the New York Times’ 2018 bestselling book “The Sun Does Shine: How I Found Life and Freedom on Death Row,” Hinton spent 30 years in an Alabama prison for crimes he did not commit.

“By transforming unfathomable tragedy into positive advocacy and action, Anthony Ray Hinton has sent a powerful message of hope,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “His freedom was unjustly denied for nearly 30 years, yet he found peace and forgiveness and has dedicated himself to spreading truth and light in the world. On May 8, I will be very proud to welcome Mr. Hinton to our campus, listen to the moving words he will share with our graduates, and confer upon him an honorary degree from Emory.”

Activist, writer and justice advocate Anthony Ray Hinton will deliver Emory University's 2023 Commencement address. Photo by Rob Liggins.

Hinton was freed in 2015 with help from the Equal Justice Initiative, where he now serves as a community educator and tireless and powerful advocate for the abolition of the death penalty. He also works with LifeLines, which supports prisoners on Death Row through letter writing.

“I’m so honored to serve as Emory’s Commencement speaker this year,” says Hinton, who will receive an honorary Doctor of Letters degree during the ceremony. “I always value the opportunity to share what I’ve learned with young people getting ready to embark on their own journeys.

“I want to make sure young people know that even on the nights where there are tears (and there will be those nights), the sun will shine again.”

Nicole Felix-Tovar is this year's student speaker for Commencement. She is an Emory College senior double-majoring in anthropology and human biology and human health, while also pursuing a master of arts in bioethics.

Steeped in tradition and ritual — from the opening bagpipers to the procession of graduates to the final singing of the alma mater — the ceremony also includes remarks from Fenves and student speaker Nicole Felix-Tovar, the presentation of key student and faculty awards, and the presentation of honorary degrees.

In addition to Hinton, Emory will award honorary degrees to philanthropists and health care advocates James Cox Kennedy and Sarah Kenan Kennedy, who each will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree.