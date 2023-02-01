Facing History

Throughout the early 1960s, high school and college students from across the country traveled to the South by bus in order to register people to vote. The civil rights movement was well on its way to changing the future of America, and the youth propelled it. These summer bus trips became known as freedom rides.

This remembrance lines the wall outside of the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.

During Emory’s 2023 King Week observances, the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life (OSRL) offered students, faculty and staff the unique opportunity to visit the Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) Legacy Museum and National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.

Montgomery is the city where Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. found his voice as a minister and helped lead a 382-day boycott that ultimately integrated city buses. It is also one of the stops freedom riders made along their journey.

The Emory trip was the culmination of a week full of lectures, service days, keynote speeches and other community-engagement events remembering King’s life.

Ahead of the trip, Rev. Greg McGonigle, dean of religious life and university chaplain, said it would give students the space to think about King as an interfaith leader and the importance of strengthening interfaith relationships to advance social justice and eliminate oppressions.

Trip planning was a collaboration among OSRL staff (Zachary Cole, Liz Martin and Caroline Penfield) and Inter-Religious Council student leaders (Ulia Ahn, Jonna Austin and Ella Morgen). Vice Provost Carol Henderson and Dean Enku Gelaye made remarks at the breakfast gathering.

Caroline Penfield, the OSRL program coordinator, grew up in Alabama. She visited the museum and memorial for the first time as an undergraduate student and believes that everyone should have the experience.

Students, faculty, staff and administrators pose outside of the Legacy Museum.

“Sometimes it’s hard for us to fully recognize and work against unjust systems, because they are so established in our culture,” Penfield said. “By providing a detailed history of how enslavement evolved into mass incarceration, EJI shows that, in our time, we are on the same hopeful journey toward justice as those civil rights leaders who we look up to from the past.”

Led by members of the Emory Inter-Religious Council, 50 students, faculty and staff loaded onto a bus on a rainy Sunday morning for the trip. Supplied with journals, attendees were encouraged to write about their experiences throughout the day. Channeling the spirit of the freedom riders, they rode to Montgomery to come face-to-face with the nation’s history.

Their first stop was the Legacy Museum, which tells the story of America from the transatlantic slave trade to mass incarceration.

The museum is divided into five sections: Slavery, Reconstruction, Lynching, Civil Rights and Mass Incarceration. Near the front of the exhibit hall is an installation that resembles the ocean floor with clay-sculpted heads of those who drowned along the way looking up from the depths. As the visitor journeys to land, they enter a section that resembles the auction block and slave pens. Toward the end of the museum, the section on mass incarceration features an area that recreates visiting a loved one who is in prison.

After the museum, students visited the National Peace and Justice Memorial, which remembers people who lost their lives to racial terror lynchings. More than 4,000 people are represented by hanging steel beams, which list the county, state, name of the victim and date of the murders.

Just as freedom riders came from all walks of life, so did members of the Emory community who shared the experience. We spoke to some of them and asked for their impressions before and after their visit.

Here’s a look at some of their journeys: