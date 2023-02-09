Beginnings

Implemented in 2018, the original One Emory strategic framework had four focus areas designed to advance Emory’s standing as a preeminent academic institution. It was built on a planning process directed by the Emory Impact Committee, which was led by faculty and chaired by now-Dean of Laney Graduate School Kimberly Jacob Arriola.

Work began on the 2018 plan; however, some efforts were interrupted by the pandemic and changes in the administration. The strategy covered a wide swath of campus by building stronger relationships between students and faculty, offering more need-based and merit scholarships, providing a more seamless class-registration experience, focusing on the arts and humanities, investing in more faculty positions and funding faculty research.

Now, One Emory is reimagined and poised to lead the university into a new era.

On the Atlanta campus, a standing-room-only crowd gathered to hear about the renewed One Emory: Ambition and Heart strategic framework.

Connecting ambition and heart

At the Charter Week event, Fenves announced that “Engaged for Impact” has been changed to “Ambition and Heart” as a way of reminding everyone to think about why they do what they do.

Fenves explained the shift by connecting the university’s mission and motto to a trip he took last fall to visit the Dalai Lama’s monastery in Dharamsala, India, with Emory University Board of Trustees chair Bob Goddard and Provost Ravi Bellamkonda.

Emory’s mission is “to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.”

The motto is, “The wise heart seeks knowledge.”

Charter Week coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Schwartz Center for Performing Arts as well as the annual Emory Jazz Fest. A jazz trio performed before President Fenves' speech to mark the occasion.

Both the mission and motto refer to knowledge and the fact that having and sharing knowledge confers great responsibility. In India, Fenves says the Dalai Lama, who is Presidential Distinguished Professor at Emory, reminded him that there must be heart in the classroom.

“His Holiness radiates peace and his message to our small group was about compassion — that compassion must be a fundamental part of education if we are to heal the world,” Fenves said.

Establishing six focus areas

Led by the governing idea of “Ambition and Heart,” Fenves went on to outline the six priorities of One Emory, which include:

He explained that the two new focus areas are “‘Thriving Health Care, Inventing Cures,’ which captures the impact and innovation of our world-renowned health sciences and health-care system; and ‘Commitment to Our People,’ which emphasizes the central role of staff members and our commitment to them throughout their careers at Emory.”