A Perfect Match

Though their main campuses are located less than six miles apart — a relatively short shuttle ride from one side of Atlanta to the other — Georgia Tech and Emory have long leveraged their expertise to make a profound and lasting impact not just in their own backyards, but also throughout the state of Georgia and across the globe.

Separately, each university is a dynamic force for good. Both Emory and Georgia Tech rank among the top institutions of higher education in the world, drawing some of its brightest minds — thought leaders, teachers, scientists, and students — to their campuses. There, future generations of innovators train in a wide range of fields and conduct cutting-edge research that aims to solve humanity’s most pressing challenges.

A private university, Emory boasts an internationally recognized bold approach to liberal arts, professional, and graduate education. It’s also home to top-ranked academic and research programs in the life sciences, as well as the preeminent health care system in Georgia.

Conversely, Georgia Tech is a public university that has developed some of the best engineering programs on Earth. Its sharp focus on technology and innovation permeates everything the Institute does across business, computing, design, the sciences, and liberal arts.

Combine their forces — these complementary strengths that just beg for interdisciplinary collaboration — and the possibilities are boundless. In fact, the impact of the collaboration is far greater than the sum of their individual contributions.