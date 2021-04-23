LESSON #1: THE SHAPE OF THE RECOVERY

The swoosh. The checkmark. The L. The U. The V. The W. Or maybe even… a bathtub? These are all attempts to name the shape that the economic recovery will take.

Global macroeconomics is where Jeff Rosensweig, Goizueta Business School associate professor and director of the John Robson Program for Business, Public Policy and Government, spends his time. He has considered the alphabet soup with a brand and emoji thrown in for good measure. Impressive moves by the Federal Reserve Bank, where Rosensweig once worked, helped shift the economy quickly and created a steep upward line of recovery that surprised him.

Aggressively lowering interest rates and expanding the money supply led the economy to shift to a steady upward trajectory. This recovery, stronger than forecast by Rosensweig and most analysts, could be said to resemble a swoosh or check mark over time. More surprising to most, the stock market—driven quickly upward as the money supply ballooned—traced a V and continued its quick rise to successive record highs.

But wait. That’s not the entire message. Below the rising fortune of the wealthy, others are moving in the opposite direction. “This new idea of the K-shaped recovery really rings true,” Rosensweig says. “The rich have gotten much richer, facilitated by the pandemic. Then there are people who are hurting. Every trend of the pandemic economy exacerbated racial inequality. If you miss that split, you miss the depth of things that you need to recognize going forward.”

LESSON #2: TECHNOLOGICAL RESILIENCE

Once upon a time, we had to use a phone tethered to a wall jack to reach someone distant. Then we used a flip phone to scroll texts and email messages. These are quaint memories after communications speed-morphed during the pandemic, turning phones and computers into visual meeting spaces.

“We had Zoom as an online teaching tool before COVID-19, but there was a lot of reluctancy to use it,” notes Hashem Dezhbakhsh, Goodrich C. White Professor and chair in the Department of Economics in the Emory College of Arts and Sciences.

“New technology has fixed costs and requires people to change and learn,” he says. Now very different habits have formed during the pandemic. Education, entertainment, and retail are going to be very different. The pandemic reminded us that there are more convenient and better ways of doing things.”

Zoom and other technologies represent the resilience of the nation’s economy, Dezhbakhsh says. High-tech companies here helped the world keep working, and scientific companies innovated treatments and vaccines. “Despite our initial issues with COVID-19 response, vaccine development and its administration put the U.S. back in its global leadership spot,” he says. “Our comparative advantage is not in industries of the past—protected by tariffs—but in knowledge-based and high-tech industries.”

LESSON #3: INTENTIONAL SPENDING

A neighborhood often thrives when local people deliver their goods and services face-to-face. During social distancing, the grassroots entrepreneur needs gumption to survive.

“When you sell something that’s high touch and in person, that’s what makes it special,” says Brian Goebel, managing director of the recently established Roberto C. Goizueta Business and Society Institute, part of Emory’s Goizueta Business School.

Six miles away from campus, the Refugee Sewing Society of Clarkston, Ga., quickly stitched new value to the community by making masks. The first one Goebel purchased is purple with pops of yellow geometric shapes, and its function goes beyond preventing viral spread. “It does not have perfect proportions,” he says. “You can tell it was made by a real person, and that reminds me of the good that comes out of economic challenges.”

Shopping small was one indelible message of the past year, linked for Goebel to the idea that one dollar, one person, one viral exposure can make a difference.

“The importance of intentionality,” he says of spending. “Thinking about others, checking in with them, thinking about what you buy and who you buy from. It’s checking our behavior and blind spots and understanding that we’re all part of the same system.”

Goebel’s keeping the mask indefinitely, for its memories and message.