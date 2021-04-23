Sticking to Scientific Facts—and Uncertainties

The early lack of information about COVID-19 and its effects, followed up by hordes of misinformation to fill in the gaps, had devastating, long-lasting effects on health care policies and successful treatment.

Del Rio says it’s important to distinguish the difference between actual misinformation and simply not having enough information—which wasn’t easy for a lot of people. For instance, he notes, in the early days of the virus, science hadn’t yet learned the full range of the coronavirus’s symptoms, such as many patients’ surprising loss of taste and smell. However, the notion that masks would not be effective in limiting transmission of the virus proved to be patently false.

“We needed to introduce the concept of uncertainty as part of the scientific process and educate the public to appreciate it.”

—Venkat Narayan, epidemiologist and director of the Emory Global Diabetes Research Center

Venkat Narayan, Emory physician-epidemiologist and director of the Emory Global Diabetes Research Center, says the science community learned a lesson of humility. “In a pandemic situation, science will evolve and change,” Narayan says. “We learned quickly that health professionals and scientists needed to couch their recommendations with caution. We all needed to communicate honestly about what is known and what is not known. We needed to introduce the concept of uncertainty as part of the scientific process and educate the public to appreciate it.”

Public health agencies, like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, took a beating from the mainstream press when partisan critics attacked them for what they didn’t know and undermined the scientific information they did know.

Curran points out that the CDC published warnings about the threat of asymptomatic transmission that were not heeded: “For many of us, it was wishful thinking that asymptomatic transmission would not be that bad, but it was also the muzzling of the CDC,” he says.

Now, in 2021, the new administration is putting out stronger, more consistent messaging, Curran notes. But he says that, moving forward, the science community needs to avoid partisan politics: “Public health is always political, but it shouldn’t be partisan. It shouldn’t be that Democrats wear masks and Republicans don’t.”

And, he says, the health care field needs to give credit where credit is due no matter where you stand on the political spectrum. For instance, Operation Warp Speed—the partnership started by the Trump administration—should be praised for empowering the extremely rapid development of COVID vaccines.

“We should be in dialogue with the public, we’re on the same side, not in contention,” advises Narayan. “The mistrust was exploited by national leadership.”

“I don’t think anyone has all the answers,” Sexton adds. “But I would say that in future pandemics, we could do a better job stressing publicly from the beginning that there will be a lot of unknowns and information may change. Those changes are actually a good thing. It means our process is working as it should and that we have good public transparency.”