Claire E. Sterk introduces herself to alumni and donors at the Woodruff Arts Center in 2016 as Emory's twentieth president.

She entered the president’s office in 2016 eager to build on Emory’s foundational strengths. In inaugural remarks, Sterk described her vision for nurturing the university’s continued growth as a diverse, inclusive institution committed to excellence, regionally and globally engaged, drawing students driven to make a difference in the world.

“Now is the right time for Emory to seize its ambition,” she urged. “We will make the right choices and leap forward. And as ‘the wise heart seeks knowledge,’ let’s use our place of privilege, of being this amazing, educational, social, and humane institution, for optimal impact.”

To that mission, Sterk brought her own global perspectives — born in the Netherlands, she is Emory’s first international president and speaks four languages — a deep passion for education and an ethic of hard work and service honed from her earliest childhood experiences.

Sterk in 1996 playing with a child from Herndon Homes, an Atlanta housing project

Raised in the small coal-mining town of Kerkrade, Sterk is the eldest daughter of parents whose own educations were cut short by the disruptions of World War II. Her father became a house painter and later a janitor at Sterk’s high school. She was the first in her family to receive a high school diploma and attend college, working to earn a PhD in sociology from Erasmus University in Rotterdam and her doctorandus degree in medical anthropology from the University of Utrecht.

Encouraging Sterk to pursue her deep love of learning, her parents also supported the moral and ethical application of education, the higher calling of applying knowledge in the service of others.

“If you are willing to be open to others,” Sterk's mother insisted, “the most beautiful things will happen.”

That ethic would provide a compass throughout Sterk’s career, whether examining social disparities as a cutting-edge public health researcher, advancing difficult campus conversations about diversity and inclusion, or helping first-generation students to find a sense of belonging at Emory.

David Carr, now a Charles Howard Candler Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, with Sterk in 2001

In fact, Sterk’s special care for building broader community — insisting that all voices are heard — has become a hallmark of her Emory legacy. “Diversity and inclusion, her strong efforts to make Emory a university for the twenty-first century — I’ve really been very impressed by that, her willingness to move Emory to the next level, from excellence to eminence,” reflects Leah Ward Sears 80L, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia who has served on Emory’s Board of Trustees since 2010.

Sears praises Sterk’s deft skill at keeping the university on its course while simultaneously navigating complex issues and interests. Free speech. The plight of undocumented college students. The unprecedented disruptions of a global pandemic across higher education. Guided by intellect, compassion, and leadership, Sterk has met each challenge with creativity, resolve, and warmth, says Sears.

“Claire has a lot she can be proud of,” Sears says. “She has left an indelible mark on the university that will live for a long time.”