Coronavirus, Community & Compassion

When the emergence of a novel coronavirus in central China last month grew into a global health crisis, the impact quickly radiated outward, making the world — for a moment — seem a bit smaller.

For Chinese students studying at Emory, and Emory students studying abroad, the virus wasn’t a distant concern, rather an immediate threat to friends and family. For Emory faculty and staff, the outbreak became a topic that would shape conversations on campus and in classrooms, as they attempted to quell fears and lend support.

And for a team of Emory researchers, the virus would present a timely opportunity, advancing the development of an antiviral drug with the potential to help.

From faculty members whose collaborations with Chinese scholars were scuttled by federal travel warnings to students inspired to find ways to help people in China, the impact of a global outbreak has come home to Emory.

President Claire E. Sterk felt it during a recent visit to the Emory Student Center in conversation with students, a faculty member and a researcher who described their concerns and empathy for those touched by the virus, particularly in China.

“The outbreak of the novel coronavirus is a reminder of how connected we are as a global community and how deeply affected many of our colleagues and friends are by this ongoing public health crisis.”

President Claire E. Sterk

Working within a robust international community at Emory’s Oxford College, Daphne Orr has had similar conversations.

As director of Oxford's Office of International Student Programs, she often finds herself developing relationships with students and their parents long before they ever arrive on campus. “Our students joke with me that I’m kind of their mom away from home,” she says.

So when news about the coronavirus began to emerge last month, Orr quickly began reaching out to students from China to check in with them one-on-one: “How are you doing? How is your family doing? How can I support you?” Orr recalls.

In fact, a team of representatives from Emory’s Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response, Emory Healthcare, Campus Life and other units is meeting on an ongoing basis to protect and support students, faculty, staff and visitors.

Sharon Rabinovitz has heard the impact of the coronavirus echoed in calls to Emory's Student Health Services.

“People have called us, come to us and emailed me, and we have offered a great deal of support, including a nurse and provider team designated each day to answer questions and perform risk assessments,” says Rabinovitz, interim assistant vice president of Campus Life and executive director of Emory University Student Health Services. “In many ways, it’s been rewarding that we can really educate people and calm fear, because the risk in our community remains low at this time.”

To help address lingering concerns, Emory Student Health partnered with International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS), Counseling and Psychological Support (CAPS) and the Emory School of Medicine's Division of Infectious Diseases to offer an information and support session for international students on Feb. 10.

“Our team’s top priority has been to provide support and help Emory University’s international community find appropriate resources on campus," explains Shinn Ko, assistant vice provost for International Student and Scholar Services.

"Emory’s international students and scholars contribute so much to the university through their outstanding scholarship and diverse perspectives, and they make Emory what it is today," Ko says.

"My hope is that the entire Emory community rises to the occasion in solidarity, support and compassion as this situation affects all of us and could happen anywhere in the world.”

Here are just a few stories – both personal and professional – about how the impact of the coronavirus has been felt at Emory.