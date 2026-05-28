Physicists Find New, Improved Way to Control Light at the Nanoscale

Physicists developed a microscopic, nonlinear light source that can be switched on, off or tuned to a particular intensity by an electrical “knob.”

The journal Optica published the work led by Emory University, which may aid in the design of smaller, more flexible technologies for communications, sensing and quantum computing.

The new method focuses on a type of nonlinear optics known as second harmonic generation, or SHG, where two photons of the same frequency interact with a material and combine into a single photon with twice the frequency.

“Nobody had previously shown that you can tune second harmonic generation with an electric knob in such a small device,” says Hayk Harutyunyan, senior author of the paper and Emory professor of physics.

The entire integrated component is a little more than 200 nanometers wide, or more than 100 times smaller than the width of a human hair. The active area, where light is generated, is just two-to-six nanometers wide — tens of times smaller than most preexisting devices for second harmonic generation and far more controllable.

“We can switch on our device, completely shut it off, and raise or lower its intensity within a range of 500%,” Harutyunyan says.

Yuankai Tang, a PhD student in Emory’s James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies, is first author of the paper.

Co-authors include Amit Agrawal from the University of Cambridge in Cambridge, England; Ariando Ariando and Saurav Prakash from the National University of Singapore; and Monica Allen and Jeffrey Allen from the Air Force Research Laboratory at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Hayk Harutyunyan, left, Emory professor of physics, and Yuankai Tang, Emory PhD student of physics. Hayk Harutyunyan, left, Emory professor of physics, and Yuankai Tang, Emory PhD student of physics.

Second harmonic generation is already widely used in applications such as doubling laser frequencies and in high-resolution optical microscopy for biological, medical and materials science.

“It’s a very important process,” Harutyunyan explains, “because it gives you the means to tune optical interactions and generate new light.”

A key focus of Harutyunyan’s research is to enhance, control and characterize optical properties and energy flow at the nanoscale to work on grand challenges in photonic technology.

A major revolution in telecommunications occurred in the 1950s, driven by the development of silicon semiconductors as miniature transistors to control electrical current. These transistors led to smaller, faster computers and paved the way for everything from flatscreen TVs to cell phones.

Transistors continued to get tinier and more efficient, but around 15 years ago, this progress stopped as transistors could not become any smaller and still function well.

Meanwhile, light is blazing new technological frontiers.

The gradual replacement of copper wiring with fiber optics is speeding up transmission between computers and other electronic devices. (Getty Images/kynny) The gradual replacement of copper wiring with fiber optics is speeding up transmission between computers and other electronic devices. (Getty Images/kynny)

In addition to fiber-optic cabling, a few examples of semiconductor chips that process light rather than electricity also exist. Further improvements are needed, however, to make this technology broadly practical and boost processing speeds while also lowering energy use.

“If we’re going to improve photonic chips, we’re going to need to develop better nanoscale light sources that we can control,” Harutyunyan explains.

One approach to ongoing challenges of modulating light at the nanoscale are components known as plasmonic electric-field-induced second harmonic (plasmonic-EFISH) devices. They provide a bridge between electronics and high-speed photonics, allowing for smaller, faster and more efficient optical switching than traditional devices.

Most plasmonic-EFISH devices, however, are not highly tunable and are relatively large.

“Small is critical,” Harutyunyan says. “That’s the name of the game in both electronics and photonics. You need to squeeze as many features as you can into a small space.”

Harutyunyan and Tang set out to see if they could develop a better, smaller plasmonic-EFISH device. They took a new approach by focusing on a component known as the tunneling junction — a semi-permeable barrier that acts as an insulating layer in an optoelectronic component.