Emory University’s 181st Commencement ceremonies will bring together thousands of students and their loved ones May 7-11 to celebrate their myriad accomplishments and bright futures.

The university Commencement ceremony, bachelor’s degree diploma ceremonies, and large graduate and professional school diploma ceremonies will take place at the Gas South District Arena and Convention Center in Duluth, Georgia, with other ceremonies scheduled for Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford campuses.

Graduates from each of Emory’s nine schools will get their individual moments to shine, walking across the stage as their names are called during diploma ceremonies.

This year’s university-wide Commencement ceremony, set for Monday, May 11, will be attended by students receiving bachelor’s degrees and their ticketed guests, and livestreamed for graduate and professional students, as well as others in the broader community who wish to watch.

Keynote speaker: Delta CEO Ed Bastian

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian will deliver the keynote address and receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree during the ceremony in recognition of his exceptional contributions to business and society.

“Our graduates are entering a world that demands resilience, adaptability and leadership in uncertain times,” says Emory University Interim President Leah Ward Sears. “Ed Bastian has exemplified these qualities by transforming Delta Air Lines into an industry leader despite unprecedented challenges. His consistent leadership at Delta, coupled with his strong commitment to employees, customers and communities, offers an inspiring example of courage, responsibility and vision.”

In 2026, Bastian marks 10 years as CEO of Delta, leading a global workforce of more than 100,000 employees, including almost 40,000 in Georgia. Headquartered near Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Delta serves nearly 200 million travelers per year with destinations in more than 50 countries.

“I am honored to serve as Emory University’s 2026 Commencement speaker,” Bastian says. “For nearly 200 years, Emory has been a source of excellence, inspiration and innovation for our entire community. I’m looking forward to celebrating this achievement with the Class of 2026, and their families, friends and loved ones, as they embark on their next chapter.”

A veteran Delta employee of almost 30 years, Bastian joined the company in 1998 as vice president of finance and controller. He became Delta’s chief financial officer in 2005, and in 2007 was appointed to serve as the airline’s president, before becoming CEO in 2016. In these roles, he guided the company through the most challenging periods in its history, including 9/11, bankruptcy and COVID-19. He has described his job in five words: “Taking care of our people.”

Emory University and Delta Air Lines are long-time partners through a number of educational and philanthropic initiatives.

“As two of Georgia’s largest private employers, Emory and Delta are committed to excellence, service and global influence,” Sears notes. “These shared values strengthen our institutions and benefit the wider community.”

Honorary degree and President ’ s Medal recipients

Emory will also award honorary doctor of humane letters degrees to education pioneers Ruth J. Simmons and Susan E. Stone.

A transformational leader in higher education for decades, Simmons is president emerita of Prairie View A&M University, Brown University and Smith College. She was the first Black president of an Ivy League institution and established the first accredited engineering program at an all-women’s college. She currently serves as President’s Distinguished Fellow at Rice University and as adviser to Harvard University’s president on HBCU initiatives. She will become only the seventh person in Emory’s history to receive both of the university’s highest honors: the honorary degree and the President’s Medal, which she was awarded in 2006.

Stone, a certified nurse-midwife, served for more than 20 years as president of Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Kentucky, home to the oldest and largest continually operating nurse-midwifery program in the United States. During her tenure, the institution evolved from a certificate-granting program with approximately 200 students into a fully accredited university offering master’s and doctoral degrees in advanced nursing practice, including nurse-midwifery. She currently holds the titles of president emerita and Distinguished Chair of Midwifery and Nursing at Frontier and remains actively engaged in advancing nursing and midwifery practice globally.

During the Commencement ceremony, Sears will present the President’s Medal to the three Emory biomedical researchers who co-developed the antivirals that transformed HIV from a fatal disease into a manageable chronic condition: Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Chemistry Dennis Liotta, an academic drug discovery expert; Frances Winship Walters Professor of Pediatrics Raymond Schinazi, an infectious disease and antiviral expert; and former Emory post-doctoral research associate Woo-Baeg Choi.

In the early 1990s, Liotta, Schinazi and Choi announced the discovery of an unusual molecule, FTC (emtricitabine, sold alone as Emtriva, with the “Em” standing for Emory) and a chemically similar compound, 3TC (lamivudine, sold alone as Epivir).

It’s estimated that more than 90% of people in the U.S. living with HIV — and millions more around the world — have taken at least one of the drugs they discovered, alone or as key components in combination therapies, saving and improving countless lives.

Learn more about Commencement at Emory: