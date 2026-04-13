What set you on the path to nature writing?

I see my writing as an extension of teaching. About 15 years ago, I decided I wanted to break down the walls of classrooms to share knowledge that is often locked up within science departments. These are amazing stories, sometimes troubling stories, that we need to get out into the world.

A lot of my colleagues here at Emory are also writing books for popular audiences out of that same desire to tell important stories and encourage intelligent, thoughtful community.

What prompted you to move to a big city like Atlanta?

We moved here partly because my partner, Katherine Lehman, took a job as executive and artistic director of Spivey Hall at Clayton State University.

Another draw is my connection to Emory, which is one of the world leaders in studying the environment. And Atlanta is an ecological hub. It has one of the highest percentages of tree-canopy covers of any major metro area in the world. Few cities have more bird life or such an incredible diversity of plants. Because of the climate here, there is something in bloom every month of the year. Even in winter, camellias are in bloom.

There is a lot of good environmental activism happening in Atlanta as well, people working at the grassroots level to promote connection to the land and the ecological vitality of the place.

Haskell explains why he calls flowers “revolutionaries” in this episode of “Foodie Pharmacology,” a podcast hosted by Cassandra Quave — an ethnobotanist and Emory professor of dermatology at the School of Medicine and the Center for the Study of Human Health.

How are you cultivating your yard?

Our house is quite shaded so we plan to grow things that are more shade tolerant.

I believe in supporting the local ecology by choosing plants like native azaleas and blueberries, mountain mint, beautyberry and May apples. These are plants that have been part of the ecology here for thousands of years. Carolina false buckthorn is another great addition. It’s a beautiful plant that produces lots of nectar for pollinators and lots of berries in the fall for birds.

Some of my favorite plants in my yard are the weeds growing in the cracks in my driveway, like bittercress and violets. This is beauty erupting in an unexpected place. To me that feels hopeful. It’s delightful and it inspires me.

Bittercress growing from a stone wall. "Weeds tell stories of survival and evolutionary adaptation," Haskell says. (Getty Images/Goldfinch4ever) Bittercress growing from a stone wall. "Weeds tell stories of survival and evolutionary adaptation," Haskell says. (Getty Images/Goldfinch4ever)

Bittercress has spread around the world because it does very well in disturbed environments. When people mow bittercress it will literally keep its head down by growing low to the ground. And where it is rarely mowed, it grows a really long stalk.

The violets are interesting because they can self-pollinize to produce back-up flowers in case bees don’t come around. That’s one more way that flowering plants have figured out how to thrive.

I also love cinquefoils, little golden jewels scattered across the grass.

If you just stop pumping nitrogen and pesticides into your lawn you’ll get this amazing meadow. A lawn care company would not be impressed. But it’s green, it’s giving life, and it’s stopping erosion.

Magnolia blossoms "are portals into deep time," Haskell says. Magnolia blossoms "are portals into deep time," Haskell says.

What’s another of your favorite flowering plants?

Magnolias, huge, big trees with flowers that are really in your face, the size of dinner plates. Magnolias are little changed over 100 million years, since the time of Tyrannosaurs rex.

Little beetles come to feed on the pollen and efficiently transport that pollen to other flowers. The same type of beetles entrapped in fossils 99 million years ago can be seen on magnolias blooming here in late spring and early summer.

And the aroma of magnolias is really layered and transporting.

Aroma is a very primal sense. The sense of smell goes directly to the part of the brain associated with emotion and memory. So flower aromas speak to the places in us that are most likely to form deep memories.

It’s part of the genius of flowers that they connect us with other animals and people. We’ve incorporated the language of flowers into our cultures and we often grow flowers because they remind us of someone. These connections within families are important.

Fragrant May roses gathered for processing into perfume near Grasse, in southern France. "For the last 500 years, the people of the Grasse region have grown aromatic plants and refined the art, science, industry and marketing of modern perfumery," Haskell writes. Fragrant May roses gathered for processing into perfume near Grasse, in southern France. "For the last 500 years, the people of the Grasse region have grown aromatic plants and refined the art, science, industry and marketing of modern perfumery," Haskell writes.

What are your family flower stories?

My mother lives in Scotland where the winters are long. Snowdrops, these little white flowers, are the first sign of spring there. Whenever I see them, they remind me of my family.

My mother is also an orchid enthusiast. We lived in France when I was young and she would take us out to the meadows to look for tiny, wild orchids. Through my mother’s enthusiasm and knowledge, we learned to enjoy hunting for them — not to dig them up, but to observe and appreciate them.

The orchid family is the biggest family of flowering plants. Lady’s slipper orchids are probably the most famous ones here in the U.S. Southeast because they’re big and showy.

You can also see crane-fly orchids growing in Lullwater Preserve on the Emory campus. Their pollen sacs are sticky and get “superglued” onto the eyeballs of moths. These moths are partly blinded by the pollen as they carry the pollen to other flowers.

Crane-fly orchids seen through Haskell's pocket magnifier lens. "They have nothing to do with crane flies," Haskell says, explaining that these orchids got their name because their blooms resemble the insects in flight. Crane-fly orchids seen through Haskell's pocket magnifier lens. "They have nothing to do with crane flies," Haskell says, explaining that these orchids got their name because their blooms resemble the insects in flight.

What was the most fun part of working on your current book?

Researching the chapter on obscure flowering plants known as seagrasses. They bloom under the ocean, growing in big meadows that provide important habitat. A lot of fish and shellfish breed in seagrasses and nowhere else.

Because they trap so much sediment, seagrasses can lock up carbon 30 to 50 times faster than forests. And not only that, they hold onto the carbon for thousands of years. They’re not very flashy, but seagrasses are unsung climate champions. They’re also in precipitous decline.

To learn about them I went to the Firth of Forth, a tidal estuary in Scotland near Edinburgh, where my sister lives. I planted seeds into stinky, tidal mud and met some amazing conservationists who are working to restore these seagrass meadows.

Seagrasses, such as the species known as eel grass shown here, "literally build up the sea floor by trapping material in their meadows," Haskell writes. On tidal flats, seagrasses absorb blows from storms, helping shield coasts from erosion. Seagrasses, such as the species known as eel grass shown here, "literally build up the sea floor by trapping material in their meadows," Haskell writes. On tidal flats, seagrasses absorb blows from storms, helping shield coasts from erosion.

What are you most looking forward to?

More opportunities to invite people to engage with plants and animals right here in Atlanta. It’s a fun and enriching way to connect with some important questions. How did the ecosystems that support us come to be? How should we deal with biodiversity loss and climate change?

Healthy ecosystems are the foundation of collective well-being.

And there’s a great hunger in students for a connection to real, embodied experience. Many studies show that mental health and wellbeing is enhanced by paying close attention to the natural world around us.

A lot of my research involves going back to the same place over-and-over again and seeing where that attention takes me. Basically, doing a meditation on a tree or a street corner.

By focusing in on something, we can see things a little more crisply. Like a pinhole camera, which is simple but works because the aperture is very small. The paradox is that through close-up, repeated attention we can gain little glimpses of the universal.

Interview and design by Carol Clark. Images courtesy David George Haskell, except where otherwise noted.