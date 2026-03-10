How the Brain Charts Emotion in a Map-like Way

It is well established in psychology that humans conceptualize emotions by features known as valence (the degree of pleasantness or unpleasantness) and arousal (the intensity of bodily reactions, such as rapid breathing or a racing heart).

If you think of “pleasantness” as longitude and “bodily reaction” as latitude, you can imagine a “mental map,” with nodes that “chart” knowledge of emotion.

The neural mechanisms giving rise to this configuration, however, have remained unclear.

Now, a new study reveals that hippocampal-prefrontal circuits — neural structures implicated in forming other types of cognitive maps — could support the mental mapping of emotion.

Nature Communications published the research by neuroscientists at Emory University. The results showed how the hippocampus represents emotion concepts in a structured hierarchy of “nodes” of pleasantness and bodily reaction, while the ventromedial prefrontal cortex (vmPFC) more accurately tracks relationships between these different nodes, or how they are distributed on the mental map.

The study showed how the hippocampus represents emotion concepts while the vnPFC tracks the distribution of these concepts on a mental map. (ECCO lab) The study showed how the hippocampus represents emotion concepts while the vnPFC tracks the distribution of these concepts on a mental map. (ECCO lab)

Pinpointing the neural mechanisms that produce such map-like representations may ultimately help in the treatment for some mental illnesses, says Philip Kragel, senior author of the research and Emory assistant professor of psychology.

“Research has shown that individuals with depression and anxiety represent emotions in a more compressed, less differentiated way,” he explains. “And that people who represent emotion with more granularity and differentiation tend to have better health outcomes.”

The current paper combined human brain imaging data, pattern recognition and simulations using AI neural networks.

“People’s emotional experiences are subjective,” says Yumeng Ma, first author of the paper and an Emory PhD student in Laney Graduate School. “We’re using technology to understand the mechanisms underlying emotions in an objective, scientific way.”

Co-authors Philip Kragel, assistant professor of psychology, and Yumeng Ma, a PhD student in Kragel's Emotion Cognition and Computation Lab. (Photos by Carol Clark) Co-authors Philip Kragel, assistant professor of psychology, and Yumeng Ma, a PhD student in Kragel's Emotion Cognition and Computation Lab. (Photos by Carol Clark)

“Emotions are central to human experience, they are not simply reactions to things,” Kragel says. “They are important to our success and to our well-being. They help us to communicate better, learn from our experiences, and empathize with others.”

And yet, he adds, emotions have been notoriously difficult to study scientifically.

Kragel is a leader in developing computational methods to study the nature of emotions. His Emotion Cognition and Computation Lab (ECCO Lab) works at the intersection of psychology, cognitive neuroscience and machine learning.

AI neural networks, modeled on the human brain, are one tool used by the lab.

Similarly to the human brain, an artificial neural network must boil down complex data into its essence, a process known as “embedding,” so that vast amounts of knowledge may be stored in an organized and efficient manner.

“For the current paper, we wanted to probe how the human brain compresses emotion experiences,” Kragel says. “How do we embed these very complicated events? What are the relevant neural signals?”