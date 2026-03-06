Game changer: ‘Footwork’ exhibit tells Atlanta’s soccer story

Six decades ago, few people in Atlanta were fans of soccer.

Tell that to the cheering Emory fans during the university’s historic 2025 soccer season, when both the women’s and men’s teams made it to the NCAA Division III Final Four. The women’s team advanced to the championship match to finish with the national runner-up trophy, while the men’s team narrowly missed victory in their semifinal match.

Emory Eagles soccer fans now have plenty of company in Atlanta.

The city is home to dozens of youth leagues and Atlanta United, the city’s fiercely beloved Major League Soccer team. It’s one of 11 U.S. cities slated to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 games, with eight matches set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, beginning June 15.

A new exhibit at the Robert W. Woodruff Library’s Schatten Gallery tells how the 1967 launch of the city’s first major league soccer team, the Atlanta Chiefs, and the long soccer history at Emory, helped pave the way for these achievements and others. “Footwork: Celebrating Soccer, Culture and Community,” on view through July 19, also highlights the sport’s unique place in popular culture and fashion around the globe.

“Soccer is a game that literally connects the world. Its story in Atlanta is one of epic transformation,” says Randy Gue, assistant director of collection development at the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library. Gue is also curator of political, cultural and social movements at the Rose Library.

Gue curated “Footwork” with Melissa Carnegie, the founder of Kicks & Fros, a lifestyle brand for Black and brown women in the sneaker community.

“Soccer has grown into much more than this beautiful game loved by so many,” says Carnegie. “It’s also about fashion lovers wearing jerseys and cleats that evolve, over time, into sneakers that people purchase and collect.”

“Footwork” visitors can peruse soccer jerseys and shoes from many continents, and trace the history of Adidas’ iconic “Samba” sneaker. The free exhibit also includes photographs, memorabilia, programs and other materials from the Atlanta Chiefs’ early days, as well as photos and other items celebrating Atlanta United and Emory soccer.

Presented by Emory Libraries, the Michael C. Carlos Museum and the Emory Center for Digital Scholarship, “Footwork” is part of a larger initiative highlighting soccer through events at Woodruff Library, the Carlos Museum and Emory’s Oxford campus.

It originated with a concept developed by Clinton Fluker, senior director of culture, community, and partner engagement at Emory Libraries; and Valeda Dent, vice provost of libraries, the Carlos Museum and Center for Digital Scholarship.

"The events and exhibits really have something for everyone," says Lisa Macklin, associate vice provost and university librarian, adding, “It’s great to see the historic Rose Library collections featuring Atlanta Chiefs soccer along with items celebrating soccer at Emory and the upcoming 2026 World Cup."