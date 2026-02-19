How Emory athletes find the Eagle Edge

Emory offers a unique blend of prestigious academics with an outstanding intercollegiate sports record.

Being part of such a tradition comes with significant benefits and opportunities for student-athletes: challenging coursework, rigorous athletic training and competition, and enriching social engagement as members of a large and dynamic student body.

So perhaps most impressive is the way Emory Eagles not only exemplify excellence in their individual and collective achievements as student-athletes and national champions; they also meet life’s daily challenges with courage and determination.

Their dedication is shared by coaches and other Emory Athletics staff, according to Keiko Price Carter, associate vice president of Campus Life and the Clyde Partin Sr. Director of Athletics, who currently serves as interim dean of Campus Life.

“I believe in a balance of academics and athletics, so I’ve always had a high regard for institutions with strong academic reputations,” says Price Carter, a former standout UCLA swimmer, 22-time All-American and three-time member of the PAC-10 All-Academic Team.

Emory took an innovative approach to this balance in creating the Eagle Edge program, which focuses on the holistic development of student-athletes through programs, services and training that address academic achievement, health and performance, leadership, community service and life skills.

“For most Emory student-athletes, sports are a critical part of the college experience — a needed balance with their studies. Our Athletics staff embraces that balance as a shared commitment to excellence in academics and athletics,” says Price Carter. “And there is no better example of that excellence than our incredible Emory Eagles.”