Extremophiles, microorganisms able to survive the harshest conditions on Earth, were first discovered in the near-boiling hot springs of Yellowstone National Park in 1969. Since then, “bio-prospectors” looking for these hardy life forms have found them living in the acidic environments of deep mines, encased in ice and in deep-sea vents.

Some of these extremophiles are members of the domain of Archaea, which turned out to be an entirely new branch of life.

Archaea do not just thrive in extreme environments. They are ubiquitous, forming a part of the microbiota of all organisms, including humans, where they are found in the gut, mouth and on the skin.

They were not properly classified, however, until 1977, when analysis of Archaea genetic material showed they were not bacteria, as previously thought. Instead, these single-celled organisms have a separate evolutionary lineage from the domains of bacteria and of Eukarya — which includes all multicellular organisms.

Pyrodictium abyssi, which takes its name from the Greek root words for “fire,” “network” and “abyss,” was isolated from sea vents in 1991 by German microbiologist Karl Stetter.

Scientists are investigating various Archaea to try to identify enzymes — a special type of protein that acts as a biological catalyst — that can work in extreme conditions. These enzymes could help pave the way to bioengineered tools for a range of applications.

"The molecular study of proteins is rapidly expanding as the technology supporting the field keeps advancing," says Vincent Conticello. "You're only limited by your interest and your imagination." (Photo by Carol Clark) "The molecular study of proteins is rapidly expanding as the technology supporting the field keeps advancing," says Vincent Conticello. "You're only limited by your interest and your imagination." (Photo by Carol Clark)

The Conticello lab specializes in developing proteins suitable for biomedicine and other complex technologies.

During the past decade, the field of protein biochemistry has advanced rapidly along with the so-called “resolution revolution” in cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM). The technique allows scientists to make detailed 3D images of cells and proteins. These snapshots are then strung together into stop-action movies.

“At the previous resolutions of cryo-EM we couldn’t see the structural detail of individual molecules,” Conticello says. “Now, we have near atomic resolution allowing us to get a far clearer view of proteins and their interactions.”

Advances in AI technology during the past five years are also speeding up the ability to solve mysteries surrounding the 3D structure of proteins. The AlphaFold AI system, developed by Google DeepMind, can predict protein structures, based on their genomic sequence, with unprecedented accuracy and speed.

Conticello cites the famous tenant by Francis Crick, the co-discover of the double-helix shape of DNA: “If you want to understand function, study structure.”

Just as the twisted, ladder-like structure of DNA determines its function, so does the structure of proteins.