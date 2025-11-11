Honoring Emory Veterans

Thurman Johnson, Jr.

Emory role: Lead application developer and analyst for Emory Software Distribution in the Office of Information Technology

Military service: I served in the United States Marine Corps as a Tanker and in Supply.

“My military experience has helped me at Emory by being able to quickly adapt to change. It's also made me able to work and lead teams with all types of individuals to accomplish our goals and helped me to stay calm under pressure. There have been several challenges during my tenure here at Emory as well as many great times.”

Yuri Innis

Emory role: Vice president of operations at Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Military service: I enlisted in the Air Force right out of high school, served on active duty for 23 years and retired in 2023. I served the first 12 years of my career as an Air Traffic Controller (ATC) at various locations including South Korea, Italy and Iraq. In this role, in its simplest form, I was responsible for separating aircraft and issuing safety alerts in various phases of flight (arrival, departure, enroute) under Federal Aviation Administration accreditation. I also balanced working while going to school to obtain a bachelor’s degree. At about midpoint in my career, I was accepted to Officer Training School where I was selected to serve as an Airfield Operations Officer. In this role, I was responsible for airport operations, including technical operations, airport management and air traffic control. I served in this role at various locations for the remainder of my career.

“My role at Emory is my first role in health care! I did a complete career pivot after retiring from active duty. While I had no experience in health care, I had significant experience in operations and leadership, and I am continually reminded of how well my Air Force experiences prepared me for this role. Foundationally speaking, aviation and health care are very similar: they both focus on precision, safety and teamwork to protect (and save) lives. In ATC and Airport Operations, a small mistake can lead to catastrophic outcomes.

“While I am no longer in a position that requires split-second decisions, those experiences early in my career taught me to remain calm under pressure, process and act quickly. I learned to thrive in high pressure and dynamic environments. I like to say I ‘grew up’ in the Air Force, because I really did. I joined at 18! The Air Force taught me discipline, patience, accountability and being comfortable in the uncomfortable.

“In the military, change was constant, but so was our focus on what mattered most: people and mission. We often said, it was ‘People First, and Mission Always,’ because it is hard to truly put one ahead of the other. I find that to be true today. While the mission may have changed a bit, people remain at its core. I learned about the tremendous value of teamwork, treating our teammates as individuals behind the ranks, titles and uniforms. Regardless of roles and titles, if you wear scrubs or suits, we are all people first. This belief remains foundational to my role today.”

Matthew Smith

Emory role: Inaugural executive director of veterans initiatives for Emory University

Military service: Suffice it to say there were a lot of positions over my almost 32 years in the Army, serving as a member of the National Guard, but perhaps counterintuitively, I found some of the years I spent working in the Pentagon to be very fulfilling given the ability to have pervasive positive effects on various challenging situations. But the best times, as I think most senior leaders would agree, are the assignments which include the privilege of directly leading service members.

“There are myriad military planning techniques which have tremendous applicability to ‘civilian’ life to include Emory, but the most important things I learned which are still applicable every day on campus revolve around different aspects of working with people from across large organizations.”

Ellen Schimmels

Emory role: Clinical professor in the School of Nursing, specifically in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP) and doctorate of nursing practice (DNP) programs

Military service: I served active-duty in the Army Nurse Corps for 22 years and 8 months. I retired in 2021 as an O-5, LTC. I served as a medical surgical nurse for three years, then specialized as a psychiatric mental health nurse for the next seven years serving as bedside nurse, nurse manager and officer-in-charge, eventually serving as a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. I served in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars, and as Special Staff to the Army Surgeon General in the Commanders Initiative Group where she worked on military readiness and mental health initiatives. Among other honors, my creativity was awarded with the coin design selected for Brigadier General Jack Davis’s coin from the Office of the Chief, Army Nurse Corps in 2019.

“I stay connected to military and veteran projects. In my clinical practice, I still see veterans as well. In my courses, I always add information about military service and veteran status as a social determinant of health. I am working on a couple of grant opportunities studying military nurses and have been involved with several military/veterans organizations: the Pink Berets, MUSNAVC, and am on the board of directors for the Association of Military-Veteran Nursing. I’m also working on military/veteran nursing competencies.”

Jenell Ryan

Emory role: Student in Emory’s Master in Business for Veterans program

Military service: I enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2002 as an 0621 Field Radio Operator in the Communications field. During my service, I deployed and trained around the world, including in Okinawa (Japan), Conakry (Guinea – West Africa), Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Australia, Sasebo (Japan), Hong Kong, Singapore, Frankfurt (Germany), Dakar (Senegal) and Chengdu (China). I later moved into the Marine Security Guard program, where I earned and maintained a Top Secret security clearance. In that role, I served at U.S. embassies and consulates abroad, responsible for safeguarding U.S. government personnel, facilities and classified information, as well as providing security support for visiting presidents, defense attachés, the secretary of defense, and other senior government officials. I love being a woman Marine.

“My service in the United States Marine Corps has significantly shaped how I show up as a graduate student at Emory. Serving as a Field Radio Operator and later as a Marine Security Guard allowed me to work and build relationships across more than a dozen countries, engaging with individuals from varied cultures, languages and backgrounds. Those experiences strengthened my ability to communicate effectively, collaborate under pressure and resolve conflict with professionalism and respect.

“In graduate school, this translates to being comfortable working in diverse teams, leading with empathy, adapting quickly to new challenges and contributing to an inclusive learning environment. The Marine Corps taught me discipline, resilience and the confidence to step into any role, which enables me to contribute meaningfully both in the classroom and in professional settings.”

Shaun Lewis

Emory role: Veterans outreach manager at the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program

Military service: I enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2001 and, after separating from active duty, have spent more than 20 years in the Reserve component, where I commissioned as an Engineer Officer. Over the years, I’ve held a range of leadership roles — from Drill Sergeant to Company Commander to my current position in an Engineer Facilities Detachment. My service includes deployments to Iraq and Kuwait and has focused on construction management, infrastructure planning and supporting both combat and humanitarian missions.

“My time in the Army shaped the way I lead and collaborate. It taught me adaptability, clear communication and how to bring together people from very different backgrounds to achieve a common mission. At Emory, those lessons carry over directly — especially in my work connecting veterans and service members with life-changing care.

“The Army instilled a deep sense of purpose and responsibility for others, and I see that same calling reflected in the work we do every day at the Emory Healthcare Veterans Program.”

Justin Pao

Emory role: Administrative Fellow at Emory University Hospital through the U.S. Army–Baylor Master of Health Administration program.

Military service: I currently serve on active duty in the U.S. Army as a Medical Service Corps officer with 14 years of service. My career began as a staff optometrist at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in Fort Hood, Texas, before I went on to command the 176th Medical Detachment, 61st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 1st Medical Brigade. One of my most meaningful Army experiences was participating in Exercise Shared Accord 2013 in South Africa, where my team partnered with the South African National Defense Force to provide humanitarian eye care to local communities. I later completed a residency in primary care optometry at Womack Army Medical Center in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and served as Chief of Optometry at Lyster Army Health Clinic in Fort Rucker, Alabama, supporting the Army aviation community. I subsequently served as Chief of Optometry at Camp Zama, Japan, and as Chief of Ancillary Services at Stuttgart Army Health Clinic, Stuttgart, Germany, during COVID-19 operations, before pursuing my Master of Health Administration through the Army–Baylor program.

“My time in the Army has shaped how I lead, learn and collaborate. The military taught me the value of camaraderie and mentorship. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the leaders who invested in me, and that has inspired me to do the same for others.

“The Army’s emphasis on leader development, lifelong learning and mission focus continues to guide how I approach problem-solving and teamwork at Emory. These experiences have helped me work effectively within diverse teams, navigate complex systems, and support initiatives that improve patient access, quality and operational efficiency at Emory Healthcare. Ultimately, my service has reinforced a shared sense of purpose and commitment to making a positive difference wherever I serve.”

Jakasja “J” Gates

Emory role: Student in Emory’s Master in Business for Veterans program

Military service: I have served as a Human Resource Technician in the U.S. Air Force for eight years. I began my career creating military ID cards (CACs), and during the COVID-19 pandemic, I supported deployment processing and quarantine operations. Currently, I work in the manpower section of Human Resources, partnering with recruiters to assist Airmen transitioning from active duty to the reserves, as well as processing new service members preparing to attend Basic Military Training. I plan on completing 20 years of service.

“My time at Emory has helped me reconnect with the opportunities available in the civilian professional world. The program has given me tools to refine my personal and professional development, aligning my goals more clearly. Although I am still on active duty, I’ve seen an improvement in my performance and leadership as a result of the knowledge and perspective I’ve gained at Emory. It has empowered me to operate at a higher level both personally and professionally.”

Julius Mitchell

Emory role: Director of operational excellence for Emory Hospital Warner Robins and Perry

Military service: I served honorably in the U.S. Army for more than 22 years, and retired as a Quartermaster Chief Warrant Officer and Accountable Property Officer. I led large-scale logistics and procurement operations across both global and domestic missions. My roles included Senior Logistics Program Manager, Advisor, and Chief of Supply & Services, where I managed operational excellence initiatives and logistics systems for Army organizations with asset portfolios exceeding $4.4 billion. I supported more than 50 Army units, including Combined Joint Task Forces, Special Operations Groups, Brigade Combat Teams, Combat Aviation Brigades, Military Intelligence Brigades and Cavalry Squadrons. I also led strategic sourcing efforts that improved equipment readiness, reduced procurement lead times, and delivered substantial cost savings. Finally, I also played a key role in enterprise resource planning transformations, compliance oversight, and driving innovation across both conventional and special operations organizations.

“My military experience has profoundly shaped my professional journey at Emory. The Army values — loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, personal courage and humility — along with leadership principles like the Special Operations Forces Truths, have been foundational to my approach. These lessons taught me that people matter most, and that teamwork, planning, standardization and structure are essential to delivering results.

“At Emory, I’ve applied these principles by staying humble, valuing others, investing in coaching and mentoring, and creating space for mutual learning within my team. This mindset has helped us build strong partnerships across departments and deliver meaningful results. I believe these contributions earned the trust of our leadership and led to my selection for my current role — an opportunity I’m deeply grateful for and fully committed to, in service of our team of teams, our patients and their families.”