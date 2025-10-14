The researchers had theorized that electrostatic induction was the mechanism driving the interplay between the worm and its target. Sifting through research papers eventually led them to a law of induction posited by Scottish physicist James Clerk Maxwell.

“Maxwell, one of the most prolific physicists of all time, had a wild imagination, similar to Einstein,” Ran says. “It turns out that our model for the worm-charging mechanism agreed with a prediction for electrostatic induction that Maxwell made in 1870. There are many buried treasures in scientific history. Sometimes being a scientist is like being an archeologist.”

Drag force was another key part of the equation, due to the tiny size of the worm. The researchers use the comparison of a bowling ball flying through the air, which is not much affected by drag force, and a floating feather, which is highly dependent on it.

Ran drew from the experimental data to simulate the effects of electrostatic charge combined with various wind speeds. The results revealed how the faintest breeze, just 0.2 meters per second, combined with higher voltage further increased the likelihood of a worm hitting its target.

The work serves as a new framework for further investigations into the role of electrostatics in ecology.

“We live in an electrical world, electricity is all around us, but the electrostatics of small organisms remains mostly an enigma,” Ortega-Jiménez says. “We are developing the tools to investigate many more valuable questions surrounding this mystery.”

The work was supported by a grant from the W.M. Keck Foundation and the Tarbutton Postdoctoral Fellowship of Emory College of Arts and Sciences.

Story and design by Carol Clark