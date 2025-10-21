The body is present: ‘Insistent Presence’ celebrates the human form in African art
"Ruka" by Sungi Mlengeya
"Ruka" by Sungi Mlengeya
Margaret Nagawa was thinking about bodies — specifically, what she and other scholars see as the ubiquity of the human body in historical arts of Africa.
Whether representing power, identity or other themes, “the human figure is very central” in classical African sculpture, painting and other media, Nagawa says.
“Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art from the Chazen Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum through Dec. 14, features work created by living artists engaging with the idea of the African body. Its presence. Its absence. And, importantly, Nagawa notes, experiences of both pain and delight.
“We might think about how the African body has suffered, but it has also lived so joyfully,” says Nagawa, who curated the exhibit. Nagawa is a PhD candidate at the James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies specializing in contemporary African art at Emory’s Institute for African Studies.
Despite the mark left by enslavement and colonialism, “Insistent Presence” reflects rich and complex stories told by contemporary artists taking charge of their own narratives.
“Yes, there is a resistance,” Nagawa says, “but there is also a life and a conversation beyond the colonial history. Right now, people are deciding, ‘You don’t have to tell my story. I will tell my story.’”
“Insistent Presence” includes ceramics, photography, installation art, paintings and prints by 24 artists who work in Africa or within the African diaspora. The artwork comes from the Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Arranged into three thematic areas — “The Body in Society,” “The Artist is Present” and “The Absent Body” — the exhibit focuses squarely on the present-day.
“I am truly excited about this exhibition, which offers our audiences what may be their first encounter with contemporary artists working across Africa,” says Henry Kim, associate vice provost and director of the Carlos Museum. “Anyone who visits will see the thoughtful and insightful way in which Margaret Nagawa has curated the exhibition, weaving works with the stories that inspired them.”
The following photos from the exhibit provide a look at some of those stories.
Related Events
Oct. 5-31
Parallel exhibit: “Peace, Reconciliation and the Potential for Transformation”
This exhibit, at aKAZI ATL Art Gallery in the Sweet Auburn District, features sculptures of Gonçalo Mabunda.
aKAZI ATL Art Gallery, 364 Auburn Ave.
Atlanta, GA 30312
Thursday, Oct. 23
An Evening of Poetry: Romeo Oriogun with Jericho Brown
Nigerian-born poet Romeo Oriogun reads from his collection “The Gathering of Bastards” and joins Pulitzer-Prize winning poet Jericho Brown in conversation. Brown is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of English and Creative Writing and director of Emory’s Creative Writing Program. Registration is required for this event, which is free and open to the public.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Carlos Museum, Ackerman Hall
Thursday, Nov. 20
Entangled Histories: Photographs and Textile in Africa
Giulia Paoletti, associate professor in the Department of Art at the University of Virginia, will explore photography’s historical, material and theoretical connections with textile, using the African continent as its nexus. Registration is required for this event, which is free and open to the public.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Carlos Museum, Ackerman Hall
‘Sisters of Joseph Cluny, Saint-Louis,’ Malick Welli
At first glance, we see two young nuns standing, ramrod-straight, in front of a crumbling convent. But Welli’s photograph invites the viewer to question everything.
“Sisters” is part of “Spiritual Phenomena,” his portrait series pairing figures in front of religious edifices. The series arose from Welli’s fascination with architecture, the human form and the border between religion and the contemporary world.
Although the places are real, Welli’s photographs are inventions from his imagination. From the models he casts, to the clothes they wear, to the objects they carry, “everything is controlled and completely staged,” he explains.
“I use symbols, I use costumes,” he adds. “I have all the tools to shape the narrative.”
The viewer might interpret the slim red book one young woman holds as the famous “Quotations from Chairman Mao Zedong” from Communist China, also known as “the little red book.” Or, it could be a different volume, he adds, preferring to leave all interpretation to the beholder. “I usually say that, you know, as an artist, our work is about questioning. We don’t own the response.”
‘Bluer on the other side (The problem with immigration), Oar #4, Oar #8, Oar #12,’ Péju Alatise
Though faceless, each small human figure in this installation is crafted to resemble an individual passenger on a long voyage.
By seating her figures in unique poses on weathered fishing oars, Nigerian artist Péju Alatise “moves us from ordinary use of these objects into a bigger statement about movement from one place to another,” says Nagawa.
“It doesn’t look like they see the end of this journey,” she notes of the passengers. The piece’s title, she adds, complicates the story. “You realize it’s not what we think of as greener pastures someplace else. It’s possibly a sad arrival. They really are moving on hope.”
For Nagawa, that hope is expressed by the bright, hand-painted fabric hanging from each oar. The swaths are dotted with pointillistic suns, spirals and, in one case, colorful circles that, intentionally or not, resemble the Olympic rings.
‘Namuleme from the Kuchu Mbogo (Buffalo),’ Leilah Babirye
Themes of resistance and reclamation abound in this ceramic sculpture by Leilah Babirye. The ceramicist fled her home nation of Uganda in 2015 when it outlawed homosexuality. She now lives in the United States.
The piece’s title is the name of a person belonging to Uganda’s Mbogo, or Buffalo, clan. The first name, “Namuleme,” tells us this is a woman. But Babirye has added another term, too. “Kuchu” is an affirming word that translates to “gay person” in Babirye’s mother tongue of Luganda.
By adding this term, and by working in clay, a material from the earth itself, “she insists, ‘We belong here,’” says Nagawa. “‘We have always belonged here. Excluding us from the nation-state does not take away the fact that we belong to something that is older than the nation-state.’”
‘Osaan,’ Ranti Bam
A delicate vases so thin it resembles cloth comprises “Osaan” by Ranti Bam, from Nigeria. “Osaan” is derived from the Yoruban word for “orange” — one of the three colors eddying through this vase.
While this piece lacks a literal human form, Nagawa senses humanity’s thematic presence. In the swirling blue and orange of “Osaan,” she sees movement and relationships spanning continents.
“We have ceramic-making in many cultures,” says Nagawa. “And we also have a sad but true history of indigo growing. The indigo plant is native to the West African region, and it was grown here by enslaved labor, on plantations in the Carolinas. So, we have these connections. They are quite tense and quite destructive, but they are connections nonetheless.”
The same cerulean and orange patterns appear in walls and doorways throughout “Insistent Presence.”
“And it comes from this piece,” Nagawa says. “There’s a sense of fragility, but it still holds together.”
The exhibit is sponsored by the Straus Family Foundation, the Charles S. Ackerman Fund, the Carlos Museum Endowment, the Carlos Museum National Leadership Board, the Mellon Teaching and Training Endowment and the Carlos Museum Permanent Collection Conservation Fund.
