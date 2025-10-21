The body is present: ‘Insistent Presence’ celebrates the human form in African art

Margaret Nagawa was thinking about bodies — specifically, what she and other scholars see as the ubiquity of the human body in historical arts of Africa.

Whether representing power, identity or other themes, “the human figure is very central” in classical African sculpture, painting and other media, Nagawa says.

“Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art from the Chazen Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum through Dec. 14, features work created by living artists engaging with the idea of the African body. Its presence. Its absence. And, importantly, Nagawa notes, experiences of both pain and delight.

“We might think about how the African body has suffered, but it has also lived so joyfully,” says Nagawa, who curated the exhibit. Nagawa is a PhD candidate at the James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies specializing in contemporary African art at Emory’s Institute for African Studies.

Despite the mark left by enslavement and colonialism, “Insistent Presence” reflects rich and complex stories told by contemporary artists taking charge of their own narratives.

“Yes, there is a resistance,” Nagawa says, “but there is also a life and a conversation beyond the colonial history. Right now, people are deciding, ‘You don’t have to tell my story. I will tell my story.’”

“Insistent Presence” includes ceramics, photography, installation art, paintings and prints by 24 artists who work in Africa or within the African diaspora. The artwork comes from the Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Arranged into three thematic areas — “The Body in Society,” “The Artist is Present” and “The Absent Body” — the exhibit focuses squarely on the present-day.

“I am truly excited about this exhibition, which offers our audiences what may be their first encounter with contemporary artists working across Africa,” says Henry Kim, associate vice provost and director of the Carlos Museum. “Anyone who visits will see the thoughtful and insightful way in which Margaret Nagawa has curated the exhibition, weaving works with the stories that inspired them.”

The following photos from the exhibit provide a look at some of those stories.